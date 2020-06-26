Pregnant DWTS Pro Lindsay Arnold Shows Off Her Bare Baby Bump at 20 Weeks: 'Time Is Flying'

Lindsay Arnold is at the halfway mark of her pregnancy!

The Dancing with the Stars pro, 26, showed off her bare baby bump in a bedroom selfie on Wednesday, captioning the shot: "20 WEEKS!!!!"

In the picture, Arnold can be seen wearing a white crop top and grey sweatpants as she cradles her belly.

"Cannot believe we are officially halfway to meeting baby girl," she wrote in the caption. "Time is flying by but also November can't come faster 😂."

This will be the first child for Arnold and her husband Samuel Lightner Cusick.

The high school sweethearts married on June 18, 2015 in a small, private Mormon ceremony at the Salt Lake Temple in Salt Lake City.

They announced the pregnancy in May with a sweet Instagram post that featured her holding a sonogram while Cusick kissed her cheek.

""Ohhhhhh baby 👶 ," Arnold wrote. "Mom and Dad love you already ❤️❤️ #November2020 #pregnant#pregnancyannouncement."

Later that month, the couple shared that they are expecting a baby girl. Arnold told PEOPLE shortly after the reveal that she and her husband were initially "convinced it was a boy."

"I was already looking at boy nursery ideas and boy names. We were both extremely shocked, but so happy. Our whole family was just as shocked. We all didn't think this was going to happen!" she said.

"I would've been truly happy no matter if it were a boy or a girl," the ballroom dancer added. "But knowing it's a girl, I'm so excited to help her through life and hopefully pack on things that I've learned throughout the years being a woman and growing up as a girl."

"It can be tough and I look forward to encouraging her, supporting her and helping her find things that she's passionate about and that she loves. That means a lot to me."

While Arnold said she will not be returning to Dancing with the Stars in the fall, she said the plan is to "have our baby, spend that time with her and get back on the dance floor for the next season!"