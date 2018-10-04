Kim Kardashian West Treats Daughter North & Niece Penelope to Dancing With The Stars: Juniors

Kim Kardashian West had a big night out with daughter North West and niece Penelope Disick.

The KKW Beauty maven and reality star, 37, took the adorably close cousins to the premiere taping of Dancing with the Stars: Juniors, where their pal Sophia Pippen — Larsa Pippen‘s 9-year-old daughter — was competing.

Posing for a photo from their seats, the trio looked as close as can be as North, 5, sat on her mom’s lab while Penelope, 6, cuddled in her aunt’s arm.

The ladies dressed comfortably for the special occasion. Kim wore a grey sweatshirt and black pants, while North rocked black shorts, a white sleeveless shirt, and a colorful eagle necklace. Penelope, the oldest daughter of Kim’s sister Kourtney Kardashian, wore a denim top.

North West, Kim Kardashian West and Penelope Disick Eric McCandless via Getty Images

Both little girls had their hair pulled back as Kim wore her hair in a sleek lob.

Jake Monreal, Sophia Pippen, and Sasha Farber ABC/Ed Herrera

Sophia is one of four children Pippen, Kim’s best friend, shares with husband Scottie Pippen, the 53-year-old former basketball player.

She’s competing on Dancing with the Stars: Juniors alongside 12 other contestants, including Bristol Palin’s son Tripp Johnston, 9; Stevie Wonder’s son Mandla Morris, 13; black-ish star Miles Brown, 13; MasterChef Junior winner Addison Osta Smith, 13; and Honey Boo Boo herself, Alana Thompson, 12.

The ABC series, hosted by DWTS alums Frankie Muniz and Jordan Fisher, premieres on Sunday.

Of course, Kim has experience in the DWTS ballroom herself. She competed on season 7 of the show back in 2008, when she was paired with pro dancer Mark Ballas. Both were eliminated in the show’s third week.

Kim’s brother Rob Kardashian, 31, faired a lot better when he was a contestant on season 13 in 2011. He and pro dancer Cheryl Burke made it all the way to the finals, coming in second place. Actor and former Army soldier J.R. Martinez won that season with dancer Karina Smirnoff.

Kim Kardashian Phillip Faraone/WireImage

Meanwhile, those hoping to see Kim dance again needn’t look further than a recent episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians in which Kim dropped in on Kourtney’s dance class alongside Larsa and friend Malika Haqq.

Though it seemed like she might be willing to jump in, even walking through the steps of the choreography, Kim ultimately chose to remain on the sidelines.

“I’m like, a notorious non-dancer,” she said. “I don’t dance. I can’t, you guys. I can be a stage mom! You need to get more into it.”

“I just don’t dance,” she said. “I make money moves.”