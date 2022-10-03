'DWTS' Alum Lindsay Arnold Takes Daughter to Disneyland: 'Best Day with My Little Fam'

The dancing pro spent the weekend at the "happiest place on earth" with her husband and daughter Sage Jill

By Tracey Harrington McCoy
Published on October 3, 2022 06:55 PM
Lindsay Arnold and Sage. Photo: Lindsay Arnold/instagram

Lindsay Arnold spent the weekend with her "little fam" at everyone's favorite place on earth: Disneyland!

"Nothing better than creating memories with my little girl," the former Dancing With the Stars pro, 28, wrote alongside a video posted on Instagram of her and daughter Sage Jill. Arnold and her 23-month-old daughter were joined by the tot's father Samuel Lightner Cusick.

The dance pro also shared photos of her daughter smiling in front of Cinderella's castle, wearing a red and white onesie and a big red-and-white striped bow.

"Best day with my little fam 😍😍," Arnold captioned another set of images which she shared Sunday.

The family of three spent the day walking around the park, with Arnold carrying Sage around on her shoulders for some mother/daughter photo fun.

In another IG story, a pigtailed Sage squealed with excitement about going to the pool with mommy and daddy, and in a later story, is smiling big while being held in the pool by Lightner Cusick.

Arnold definitely has more time to take family trips after announcing last month that she's stepping away from the show that made her famous.

"I wanted to let you all know that I have decided not to be a part of Dancing With the Stars this season," she wrote alongside a photo of her, her husband and little Sage Jill, whom they welcomed in November 2020.

Related Video: John Stamos Takes Darren Criss to Disneyland as a Wedding Gift

Arnold continued, "This has been one of the hardest decisions to make but ultimately I have chosen what I feel is best for myself and my family.

"DWTS has been a part of my life for over 10 years now and when I say I love the show with all of my heart I mean it!!"

