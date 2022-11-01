'DWTS' Alum Lindsay Arnold Reveals Sex of Second Baby with Samuel Lightner Cusick: 'Beyond Excited'

It's a girl for Dancing with the Stars alum Lindsay Arnold!

The soon-to-be mom of two shared a video on Instagram of their party revealing the baby's sex. In the video, Lindsay and her husband, Samuel Lightner Cusick, are blindfolded with neck ties. They hug and kiss while a crowd cheers them on.

The video turns black and white as the camera shifts away from the couple and focuses on their daughter Sage Jill being carried outside to meet the crowd.

Sage, who turns 2 on Nov. 2, runs to her parents and when she gets to the couple, the color pops on in the video — and she's wearing a bright pink tulle dress, indicating a girl. As the people cheer, pink smoke explodes around them.

While wrapping Sage in a hug, Arnold says to her daughter, "Are you serious? Another girl!" Cusick looks at his daughter and, with a big smile, asks, "Are you going to have a sister?"

Alongside the Instagram video, Arnold wrote, "IT'S A........... 💕💙💕💙GIRL!!!! 💕💕💕💕🤗🤗🤗🤗 we are beyond excited to bring another sweet girl into our family and so so happy that Sage will have a sister 🥹."

Last week, Arnold opened up about her fertility struggles. In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, the professional dancer talked about what her pregnancy means after her recent pregnancy loss.

Arnold admitted she was a "little bit hesitant in the beginning to feel excited, but there was a point where that switched."

For her, that moment was the first ultrasound. "Hearing baby's heartbeat, seeing the baby, it's such a surreal moment to see that life that is growing inside of you," she told PEOPLE.

"That's when I finally was like, 'Oh my goodness, this is happening and let's just trust the process,' " Arnold shared. "I think that's something I've really learned throughout all of the things, is to trust your body, trust the timing, trust God's timing, and that's what we're doing."

The 28-year-old dancer continued, "I feel really good, feel very much at peace and very confident about the fact that I think my body is doing what it's supposed to be doing."