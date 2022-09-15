'DWTS' Alum Lindsay Arnold Celebrates Daughter Sage's First Dance Class: 'Mini Ballerina'

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

Published on September 15, 2022 04:34 PM
Photo: Lindsay Arnold Cusick/Instagram

Lindsay Arnold is celebrating the start of a new dancing career.

This time, the Dancing With The Stars alum's daughter Sage Jill is pursuing her love of dance as the 22-month-old took her very first dance class. Arnold shared the exciting news on Instagram Thursday.

"In case you missed it... Sage had her FIRST dance class yesterday," she captioned the photo carousel of the toddler, who smiled sweetly with her hair up in a ponytail wearing a deep pink leotard with a matching tutu and baby pink ballet slippers.

She included the hashtags #miniballerina and #dancingtoddlers on the sweet post.

The photos show Sage, whom Arnold shares with husband Samuel Lightner Cusick, posing in front of her home and dancing at the bar in the studio. In one cute photo, she's being picked up by her mom as the two smile.

Lindsay Arnold Cusick/Instagram

Earlier this month, Arnold announced that she was stepping away from the celebrity dance competition series after more than 10 years.

"I wanted to let you all know that I have decided not to be a part of Dancing With the Stars this season," she wrote alongside a photo of her family.

She shared that her family of three currently lives in Utah, however, when she's working on DWTS she must reside in Los Angeles.

"Logistically there is SO much involved with making this happen and there is a lot of sacrifice that has to be made that unfortunately just did not feel right for us this time around," Arnold wrote.

She and Cusick tried to think of other alternatives, she said; however, "none of the options felt good in my heart or felt like the right thing for our lives right now."

Lindsay Arnold Reveals False Positive Pregnancy Test in Emotional TikTok with Daughter Sage

In August, Arnold opened up about the couple trying to conceive their second child.

"I am currently trying to get pregnant," she shared during a life update. "So for everyone asking about that, it's happening. It kind of has been happening for a while, so send your good luck vibes to us."

That month, Arnold also shared a TikTok video of the joyous moment when she thought she was pregnant after getting a positive result on an at-home pregnancy test.

Sadly, the second half of the video showed the dancing pro in tears with text that read, "When you get a positive pregnancy test and then you start your 🩸 a few days later but your sweet daughter is there for you every step of the way..."

