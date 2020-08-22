Dwight Yoakam, 63, Welcomes First Child with Wife Emily Joyce Months After Wedding

"Babies get born even in a... Pandemic lock down..." the country singer's team said in a statement

Dwight Yoakam is a dad!

The country singer, 63, and his wife Emily Joyce welcomed a son named Dalton Loren on Sunday at 9:19 a.m., according to a birth announcement shared by Yoakam's team on Instagram Friday.

"Like the lyric from the song Waterfall that Dwight wrote for Emily on his 3 Pears album says... Babies get born even in a... Pandemic lock down...," the statement read. "With great joy and happiness Dwight & Emily announce the birth this past Sunday of their new baby boy."

Alongside the happy news, Yoakam's team also posted two photos of the couple "headed for the hospital." In one shot, Joyce shows off her baby bump in a white dress while Yoakam happily caresses her belly.

This is the first child for Yoakam and Joyce.

The birth comes just months after the couple married in an intimate Santa Monica ceremony ahead of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Dwight Yoakam and Emily Joyce wed in March just before the quarantine in a private ceremony at St. Monica Catholic Church in Santa Monica," a rep for the musician confirmed in a statement to PEOPLE in May. "At a time when there is so much uncertainty in the world, there are still happy moments."

"In the face of shutdowns and social-distancing requirements, love prevailed, and the less than 10 attendees were seated at least six feet from one another," the statement continued.

Yoakam and Joyce were together for a decade ahead of their romantic wedding ceremony.

"The happy couple have been engaged for several years and have been dating since 2010. This belated announcement was withheld out of respect to so many people affected by and on the front lines of this pandemic," the statement read.