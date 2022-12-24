Dwayne Johnson's 2 Young Daughters Give Him a Festive Holiday Makeover: 'Dwanta Needs a Tutu'

Dwayne Johnson's daughters are getting him ready for Christmas!

The Black Adam actor, 50, shared a video on Instagram Friday of his two young daughters, Jasmine, 7, and Tiana, 4 — whom he shares with wife Lauren Hashian — giving him a makeover ahead of the holiday weekend.

"Wow. Do you have to press that hard?" Johnson, wearing a blonde wig with one side dyed blue and one dyed red, says in the video, as Jasmine applies makeup to his face.

"Yes, it's part of the makeup," Jasmine replies, as Tiana tells her father he looks pretty.

"Do I look cool? Promise me that I look cool," the actor then repeatedly asks his daughters once his makeup is applied. "I need a tutu," he adds. "I also need my dignity."

Elsewhere in the clip, Johnson asks his daughters whether he needs "anything else," which prompts them to tell him to "stand up" so they can add a pink tutu to the ensemble.

"First morning back home with my tornados 🌪️ and by 8am they insisted on giving 'Dwanta Claus a make over before Christmas,' " Johnson wrote in his post's caption.

"🎅🏾 💅🏽 💋 I haven't seen myself in the mirror yet but if I look as cool as I FEEL RIGHT NOW, then IM WINNING BABY," the actor continued.

"🙋🏽‍♂️🥇 Dwanta needs a tutu… and his DIG-NUH-DEE 😂," Johnson added.

Dwayne Johnson/Instagram

It's been a celebratory month for Johnson and his family, as the actor celebrated Jasmine's 7th birthday last week.

"Happiest Birthday 🥳 🎂 to my little fearless, tornado of charisma and charm, Jazzy Lia ❤️And the best fishing buddy any daddy could ever ask for 🎣," the proud dad wrote in a caption on Instagram, as he shared a series of photos celebrating his daughter, including a shot of the two of them posing with a fishing rod near a small body of water.

"Slow and steady wins the race, ten toes down and I always got your back. I love you more than words exist for me and I'm flying home so I can tuck you in tonight! Happy birthday baby ❤️🌪️," he added.

Johnson is also a father to daughter Simone, 21, whom he shares with ex-wife Dany Garcia.