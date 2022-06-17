“We act annoyed, but secretly, us daddy’s never want this kinda stuff to end,” the actor said of his nap being interrupted by his daughter Tiana

Dwayne Johnson's Daughter Tiana, 4, Serenades Him with 'Itsy Bitsy Spider' as He Tries to Sleep

Dwayne Johnson isn't getting much sleep thanks to his little girl.

On Thursday, the Moana star 50, shared a video on Instagram of his 4-year-old daughter Tiana Gia as she innocently disrupted his nap by singing "Itsy Bitsy Spider" to him.

In the clip, Tiana sweetly serenades her dad while tapping his face. "Thank you, sweetheart," Johnson tells her. He then jokes that it was time for the itsy bitsy spider to retire.

"Many of you know my pain 😂🕷❤️ Attempted to take a quick nap but my littlest loving tornado, kept coming back every two minutes to genuinely ask me, 'daddy how are you sleeping?'" Johnson wrote in the caption. "After my 7th time of saying, 'daddy is sleeping great baby, thank you for checking on me' … she says I know what you need… She puts the dog's toy by my mouth and then serenades me with Itsy Bitsy Spider, who apparently loves stomp walking all over daddy's face 🤣🙋🏽‍♂️."

"Then hits me with the walk off mic drop 🎤👇🏾 of 'goodnight daddy, I love you' 👏🏾👍🏾," he said. "We act annoyed, but secretly, us daddy's never want this kinda stuff to end 😉 The hell with it, I'll sleep next year 💀😂 #gluttonforpunishment #bringiton 🌪🕷❤️."

Back in April, Johnson celebrated Tiana's fourth birthday marking the celebration with a post on Instagram.

"Big Easter/Tia's birthday weekend!!!🐰❤️🥳 🎂🧜🏾‍♀️🐇," he wrote alongside a series of images of Tiana's birthday festivities.

"She runs around NON-STOP like the little tornado she is and when it comes to eating her birthday cake, it all comes to a hard stop - meaning I have to stop doing what I'm doing when she says… 'Daddy feed me' 😂🙋🏽‍♂️👍🏾," the proud dad continued.

Concluding the caption of his post, Johnson wrote, "Happy 4th Birthday & Happy Easter, my love! My greatest joy is being your daddy."

The Jumanji star also added two hashtags to describe the father-daughter pair: "#LittleTornado" and "#BigDinosaur."

April birthdays Credit: The Rock/Instagram

In addition to Tiana, Johnson is also dad to daughter Jasmine, 6, with wife Lauren Hashian, as well as daughter Simone, 20, whom he shares with his ex-wife Dany Garcia.

Johnson often shares footage on social media of his time at home with his daughters. Last March, the wrestler-turned-actor posted an adorable throwback video with Tiana, in which he taught her to tell herself a variety of positive affirmations in honor of International Women's Day.

While holding Tiana close to his chest, Johnson asked her, "Can you say I'm a pretty girl?" which prompted her to adorably mumbled back, "I'm a pretty girl."