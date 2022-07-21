Johnson has been introducing his younger two girls to wrestling as their older sister becomes a pro wrestler herself

Dwayne Johnson Has Been Watching His Old WWE Matches with His Daughters: 'They're Fascinated'

Dwayne Johnson is watching his younger daughters experience his wrestling career for the first time.

During a visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the Jumanji actor, 50, told guest host Kerry Washington that his younger daughters have recently taken interest in learning about his wrestling career. Johnson wrestled for WWE for eight years as "The Rock" and is a third-generation professional wrestler that's widely regarded as one of the greats.

"They love seeing me, 'cause it's almost like it's a different lifetime," he explained. "So they're fascinated when they see me in old matches."

Johnson said that daughters Tiana Gia, 4, and Jasmine, 6 — whom he shares with wife Lauren Hashian — get into watching the old matches and "love jumping off couches on me."

The fourth generation of family wrestlers begins with Johnson's oldest daughter, Simone, whom he shares with ex-wife Dany Garcia. Simone, 20, recently kicked off her own WWE career.

"She made her debut in WWE in their smaller federation, NXT," the proud dad told Washington. "She did so good. She went out there on the microphone, you've got to be poised when you go out there, and she's got a cool wrestling name ... Ava Raine."

While celebrating Father's Day last month, Johnson called being a dad his "most important" and "favorite" job in life in a video shared on Instagram.

He wrote in the caption, "Happy Father's Day 👑❤️ to my fellow fathers, taking care of your families with the work you put in with your own two hands, having pride in your name and being that shining example to your kids that having a relentless work ethic and being a kind, good hearted, decent human really matters in this life."

"And to my fellow fathers out there, who send a special Heavenly Father's Day to our dads in heaven. Whether you had an amazing relationship or (like me), that s--- was complicated - let's raise our glass and try to remember the good stuff," said Johnson, whose dad died in 2020.

"Happy Father's Day, men. We got the best job in the world leading by example and raising our babies. Tender but tough. Firm but fair. And always loving," he concluded. "Let's enjoy our special day. Tomorrow we get our assets back to work 😉👊🏾🥃."

In April, Johnson expressed a similar sentiment as he celebrated Easter and Tiana's birthday in one weekend.

"She runs around NON-STOP like the little tornado she is and when it comes to eating her birthday cake, it all comes to a hard stop - meaning I have to stop doing what I'm doing when she says… 'Daddy feed me' 😂🙋🏽‍♂️👍🏾," the actor continued.