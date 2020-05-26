"My wife's head is up there and I'm right here [like], 'Let me see the baby,' " said proud father of three Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

Dwayne Johnson Talks Being (Very) Present in the Delivery Room for All 3 of His Kids' Births

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has no problem scrubbing in when dad duty calls.

The Titan Games host recently chatted with Access about the newly premiered second season of his NBC sports competition show, where he praised the female contestants for holding their own against the men — and then some.

"There's this unique estrogenic reserve that only women have when they dig deep through this pain, and it is incredible to see," said Johnson, 48. "And it reminds me of like, 'Oh, of course, that's why women have babies [and men don't].' "

The Jungle Cruise actor and retired professional wrestler went on to reveal that he "was proudly there" in the delivery room for the births of all three of his daughters: Tiana Gia, 2, Jasmine Lia, 4, and Simone Alexandra, 18.

"I was right there — I'm that dad," Johnson quipped, adding with a laugh, "My wife's head is up there and I'm right here [like], 'Let me see the baby.' "

Image zoom Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and wife Lauren with their daughters

"Women kick ass more than the men! And that's saying a lot. And I'm a man, so I got a lot of man pride," he said.

Johnson has long been vocal about his respect for women and fulfillment over being a "girl dad," taking pride in helping his daughters feel their most empowered selves.

"First of all, what an honor that my daughter wants to follow in my footsteps but more importantly, follow in my footsteps sounds cliché, but she actually wants to create and blaze her own path, which is so important," Johnson said earlier this month of Simone (whom he shares with ex-wife Dany Garcia) joining the WWE family.

Image zoom Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson (R) and daughter Simone Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

"She's 18 now, at 16 she was working her ass off quietly under the radar, in the ring getting thrown around, you know all the bumps and bruises that go with pro wrestling," he told Jimmy Fallon. "But she hung in there, and I'm very very proud of her."

Being a dad to three girls has also been a humbling experience for the star. And while he wouldn't trade it for anything, shortly before Tia's birth, Johnson did joke about hoping to raise a son one day.

"I can't make boys, but I keep trying to — that's the fun part!" he said on U.K.'s The Graham Norton Show.