Dwayne Johnson Posts Inspiring Tributes to Three Daughters for International Women's Day

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson celebrated International Women’s Day with tributes to some of the most important ladies in his life: his daughters!

The actor, 47, shared separate Instagram posts on Sunday spotlighting his girls Tiana Gia, 2 next month, Jasmine Lia, 4, and Simone Alexandra, 18, singing their praises and showing off his pride for each of them individually.

“Respect the ground you walk, protect the name you carry and blaze your own @wwenxt @wwe path,” Johnson captioned his first snapshot, which showed him and Simone with their arms around each other, standing in front of a Wrestlemania sign. “Proud of you and as you go down the road, I’ll always have your back.”

Next was the star’s tribute to his middle daughter, which he posted alongside a selfie of the pair amid a tropical-looking background, presumably in Hawaii.

“Pōmaika’i / Blessed, strong and the world will hear from you one day,” Johnson wrote for Jasmine.

In his tribute to Tiana, Johnson posted a video of himself and his youngest daughter, where he told her, “Can you say, ‘I’m a pretty girl?’ ” after which she adorably repeated her dad’s words.

“More importantly than that, can you say, ‘I’m an awesome girl?’ ” he asked Tiana, who repeated the line as well as subsequent ones like, “I’m a smart girl,” “I’m a very smart girl” and “I can do anything” — ending with “Daddy’s the best” before giving her mom Lauren Hashian a shout-out with, “Mother!”

“The world will one day hear from you too, my strong little love,” Johnson captioned the video. “And I can’t promise you I’ll love you for the rest of your life, but you have my word I’ll love and protect you for the rest of mine.”

The Jumanji: The Next Level actor also shared a sweet tribute to his Aunt Dorothy, posting a photo of himself kissing her on the cheek and writing, “Sugar time! Lovely Sunday visit this afternoon, when one of my favorites, Aunt Dorothy (the pride of Macon, GA) drove up with the family to spend a little time with us. 89 years young and still handling business like a boss. What a life. She blessed us today with her presence.”

Johnson has had a lot to be proud of as a dad lately. Last month, the WWE announced that Simone had officially signed with the company and kicked off her training at its Performance Center in Florida — making her the first fourth-generation Superstar in WWE history.

“It means the world to me,” Simone said in a statement released by the WWE. “To know that my family has such a personal connection to wrestling is really special to me and I feel grateful to have the opportunity, not only to wrestle but to carry on that legacy.”

Johnson responded to the news on Instagram, sharing a photo of himself embracing his oldest child with the caption, “Dreams ain’t just for dreamers. Congrats to my #1 born, Simone Johnson on officially signing her wrestling contract with @wwe @wwenxt and on her way to becoming the first ever 4th generation WWE athlete.”

“Carry our family name proudly, but your road will always be yours to create, earn & own,” he added. “So proud. Live your dream. Let’s work. #humblehungry #hardestworkersintheroom #4thgeneration.”