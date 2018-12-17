Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Lauren Hashian‘s little girl turned 3 on Sunday — and her parents couldn’t be prouder.

On Instagram, Johnson celebrated Jasmine Lia‘s big day by posting a video in which Jasmine giggled as she slapped her dad’s face over and over again. “I don’t think you’re quick enough,” he teased Jasmine as he leaned over her.

“You slap like a girl,” the Rampage actor, 46, told her repeatedly as he laughed along with his little girl.

“My dear birthday girl Jazzy,” he captioned the video. “May you always have your mama @laurenhashianofficial‘s beautiful soul, kindness, heart & especially baking skills because cookies are life.”

“And may you also continue to have the greatest laugh playing the game you’re ONLY ALLOWED to play with daddy,” added Johnson. “Happy 3rd Birthday baby girl! I love you and I got you — always. #HappyBirthdayLilMama.”

In the comments section, some fans were surprised by Johnson and Jasmine’s activity despite his disclaimer.

“She is slapping you and you make her believe that is funny. Do you want her to think that slapping is … ok?” one person asked.

“I don’t think you should be teaching your child to slap others,” another commenter wrote. “Teach your child to respect others!! Very disappointing.”

Others defended Johnson. “He’s such a cute loving dad,” one user said while another praised the star, “The laughter is pure joy and the love you have for your daughter is beautiful.”

On her Instagram, Hashian shared a slideshow that offered peeks into Jasmine’s birthday party at a children’s gym.

“It’s my birthday!” Jasmine proclaimed joyfully in one video as she sat on a swing and listened to her friends sing “Happy Birthday.”

In other videos, Jasmine and her guests hopped around on a parachute and she bounced on a trampoline. A picture showed Jasmine blowing out the candles on her cake, which spelled out “Jazzy” with two hearts and a candle.

“We love you soooo muuuuuch munchkin!” Hashian wrote. “Nothing feels better than seeing the pure beautiful smiles on the kids faces as they go bananas.”

“Our hearts are full today celebrating 3 years on this planet, Jazzy girl,” she added, thanking the friends and family “who made this day so special for her and made her heart so full.”

“The time really does fly,” Hashian concluded. “But these precious moments are never forgotten … Happy Birthday baby girl, 3 years old … WE LOVE YOU!!!XOXOXO.”

In addition to Jasmine, Johnson and Hashian welcomed daughter Tiana Gia in April. The actor also shares daughter Simone Alexandra, 17, with ex-wife Dany Garcia.