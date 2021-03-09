The actor posted the heartwarming video with his daughter to celebrate International Women's Day on Monday

Dwayne Johnson Sweetly Teaches Daughter Tiana to Tell Herself She’s an ‘Awesome’ and ‘Smart’ Girl

Dwayne Johnson is raising his little girl to be a strong woman.

In honor of International Women's Day on Monday, the actor posted an adorable throwback video with his daughter, Tiana Gia, 2½, in which he teaches her to tell herself a variety of positive affirmations.

While holding Tiana close to his chest, the 48-year-old asks his daughter, "Can you say I'm a pretty girl?"

"I'm a pretty girl," Tiana adorably mumbles.

"That's right, and even more importantly than that can you say 'I'm an awesome girl?' " Johnson asks, to which Tiana replies with a smile, "Awesome girl."

He then asks Tiana to tell herself she's a "smart girl" followed by a "very smart girl."

"And I want you to say 'I can do anything,'" to which his daughter mumbles, "Anything."

The Fast and Furious star then looks around for his wife, Lauren Hashian, and asks, "And now, really the most important thing, where's your mother?"

"Daddy's the best," he whispers for Tiana to say next.

After Tiana praises her father, she immediately shouts, "Mother!"

"Well no not mother, you're ruining the thing, just daddy's the best," Johnson teases.

Captioning the sweet video, Johnson wrote: "She can say 'Awthum gurl' all day long... as long as she knows she's awesome, that's all that matters 😂💪🏾🌺. And her declarative MUDDER!! at the end seals the whole deal - she know's who the real boss is 😉☑️💕 #InternationalWomensDay💪🏾✨."

The actor's post comes just days after he shared another heartwarming video of him playing with Tiana. Johnson shares Tiana and Jasmine, 5, with wife Hashian, and is also dad to daughter Simone, 19, with ex-wife Dany Garcia.

Seen sitting with his legs crossed in the clip, the Jumanji star spends time with his daughter as she pretends to serve him a make-believe Hawaiian shaved ice.

Figuring out what flavors Tiana has to serve, Johnson asks his daughter if she has "schnozberry flavor," which the young tot exclaims she does. "Willy Wonka will be proud," Johnson quips.

"When it's time to go to bed these babies do everything they can to stay up longer - so this means daddy you have to sit criss cross apple sauce and not move while I serve you Hawaiian Shave Ice. For 20min. 🤣🍦," Johnson wrote alongside the video.