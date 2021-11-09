Dwayne Johnson Reveals the Sweet Way His Daughter Jasmine, 5, Reacts When Fans Recognize Her Dad

Dwayne Johnson's little girl is starting to understand her father's fame.

The Red Notice actor, 49, shares daughters Tiana Gia, 3, and Jasmine, 5, with wife Lauren Hashian, and on Tuesday's episode of Today, the star explained how one of his girls loves to introduce her famous dad to his fans.

The star says Jasmine has come to notice how famous her dad really is and now catches on when others around her recognize the actor.

"So now, what [Jasmine will] do is if she gets wind that someone is noticing me — we're at a park and kids are noticing or parents — she'll come up and grab me and she'll go, 'Dad, come on! They recognize you. Come, say hello. Come on, you're The Rock!' " he shares.

"So she pulls me over to this family. And she's, like, 'Here. This is my dad.' " he recalls with a laugh. "It's the best."

Back in June, the Jungle Cruise actor, who is also dad to daughter Simone, 20, with ex-wife Dany Garcia, opened to PEOPLE about life as a girl dad.

Johnson insisted the most important thing he's discovered while raising his daughters is "just be there."

"You can be wired, as a lot of fathers are, to fix things. Just having an expanded capacity to listen and be more tender and gentle really gave me that ability to solve whatever the issue is, but with them compared to for them," he added.