Dwayne Johnson Surprises Daughters with Guinea Pigs on Christmas: 'I Live for These Moments'

"Hey Santa thanks big man," Dwayne Johnson wrote on Instagram after surprising his daughters on Christmas morning with guinea pigs in a sweet video

Published on December 26, 2022 02:48 PM
Photo: Dwayne Johnson/instagram

Dwayne Johnson is enjoying the holiday season with his favorite girls.

On Monday, the Jungle Cruise actor, 50, shared a sweet video of his daughters Jasmine, 7, and 4½-year-old Tiana discovering their presents on Christmas morning, during which he surprised them with guinea pigs.

"GUINEA PIGS!!! Hope all of you out there and your families had a wonderful Christmas!!" he started in the caption.

"This year I started a new tradition where I would wake up at 5am (regardless of what time I went to sleep - which was 1am) shower, get dressed and be downstairs waiting for the little tornados to wake up and come down and wreak complete havoc & chaos.

"Man as a daddy I live for these moments of joy & Christmas imagination," Johnson continued. "Hey Santa thanks big man for all the cool stuff you left for my little ones. Hope you enjoyed the tequila I left ya. Love, Dwanta"

He shares Jasmine and Tiana with wife Lauren Hashian, whom he married in 2019. Additionally, Johnson is father to daughter Simone Alexandra, 21, whom he shares with ex-wife Dany Garcia.

Earlier this month, the Jumanji actor, 50, posted a heartfelt clip of him holding daughters while his wife performed the National Anthem on Sunday at SoFi Stadium ahead of the NFL match between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks.

In the clip, Johnson can be seen holding both of his daughters in his arms while his wife stood in the middle of the stadium to sing "The Star-Spangled Banner." As the crowd cheered, Johnson can be heard saying, "Yes, let's go baby!"

"Me holding my babies tight, while their mama @laurenhashianofficial sings a powerful & inspiring National Anthem to 70,000 strong at @sofistadium - will go down as one of the greatest and most moving moments of my life ❤️🇺🇸💪🏾," he wrote in the caption.

Dwyane Johnson The Rock and daugther Simone Garcia Johnson
Dwayne Johnson's daughter Simone will go by Ava Raine in the ring. Jim Spellman/WireImage/Getty

"As a father, it rocked my soul to hold our little ones in this milestone moment, as I could literally feel their proud energy and vibration for their mama singing - they felt it," he continued. "At these little ages, they don't understand how meaningful this moment is for our family and how incredibly important the words of this song are to our great country and every American in it."

Johnson noted, "It's my job to explain it and teach them one day and as their father I can't wait."

Speaking to PEOPLE at the New York premiere of his DC film Black Adam in October, Johnson teased that his "superpower" as a dad is that he continues to fall for the pranks his daughters pull on him at home.

"My superpower as a dad is the ability to not figure out why I keep falling for the 'Daddy close your eyes' trick and I get peanut butter in the face, my face drawn on, kicked in the nuts," he jokes. "Everything happens, that's my superpower."

Despite being pranked numerous times, Johnson admits he still isn't in on the joke.

"I'm a fool," he says. "I don't understand why I don't get it."

Me holding my babies tight, while their mama @laurenhashianofficial sings a powerful & inspiring National Anthem to 70,000 strong at @sofistadium - will go down as one of the greatest and most moving moments of my life ❤️🇺🇸💪🏾 As a father, it rocked my soul to hold our little ones in this milestone moment, as I could literally feel their proud energy and vibration for their mama singing - they felt it. At these little ages, they don't understand how meaningful this moment is for our family and how incredibly important the words of this song are to our great country and every American in it. It's my job to explain it and teach them one day and as their father I can't wait. Man you can can FEEL THE MANA in the air as Lauren sings. Good thing I had my glasses on because as Lauren rounded the corner with "…gave proof through the night that our flag was still there. Oh say does that star-spangled banner yet wave, o'er the land of the free and the home of the brave…" And I looked down and saw my girls with their little hands over their hearts… that was it for me 🥺🥹🥹🥹🙋🏽‍♂️ Daddy was done 😂 Congratulations to my beautiful wife, Lauren on this incredible career milestone and American honor. You are the real superstar of our family ⭐️❤️🇺🇸💪🏾
