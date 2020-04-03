Dwayne Johnson Raps Moana Song with Daughter Tia While Hand-Washing: 'Coronavirus Has Gotta Go'

Coronavirus is no match for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson‘s hand-washing technique.

On Wednesday, the Jungle Cruise star posted a clip of himself on Instagram teaching his youngest daughter Tiana Gia (who turns 2 this month) about properly washing her hands.

Johnson, 47, uses a verse from “You’re Welcome” — sung by the actor as his character Maui in the 2016 Disney film Moana — to time scrubbing for the expert-recommended 20 seconds.

In the home video, the adorable little girl looks up at her dad as he sings to her, lathering her hands and changing one of his lyrics to “coronavirus has gotta go.”

“Our sheltering at home, pre daddy’s shower ritual 👶🏽🎶,” he began his caption on the post. “Before my showers now, Baby Tia (mama mia) demands I sing the rap portion of my song ‘You’re Welcome’ from MOANA, while I wash her hands.”

“We realized a few weeks ago that the rap portion of the song is perfect timing when getting your little ones to have fun washing their hands,” Johnson added. “Stay healthy and safe, my friends.”

He wrapped up his caption hilariously with, “And gotta love how at the start of this vid, baby Tia is like, ‘just shut your mouth and sing daddy’ 😂.”

For International Women’s Day last month, the proud father honored his three daughters — Tiana, Jasmine Lia, 4, and Simone Alexandra, 18, — with a tribute on Instagram, singing their praises and showing off his pride for each of them individually.

In his tribute to Tiana, Johnson posted a video of himself and his youngest child, where he told her, “Can you say, ‘I’m a pretty girl?’ ” after which she adorably repeated her dad’s words.

“More importantly than that, can you say, ‘I’m an awesome girl?’ ” he asked Tiana, who repeated the line as well as subsequent ones like, “I’m a smart girl,” “I’m a very smart girl” and “I can do anything” — ending with “Daddy’s the best” before giving her mom Lauren Hashian a shout-out with, “Mother!”

“The world will one day hear from you too, my strong little love,” Johnson captioned the video. “And I can’t promise you I’ll love you for the rest of your life, but you have my word I’ll love and protect you for the rest of mine.”

