Dwayne Johnson Reveals Sweet Father's Day Surprise from Daughters Tia and Jasmine: 'Heart So Full'

"These lil tornados of mayhem & love have nooooo idea how much they made my Father’s Day," Dwayne Johnson says of his young daughters

Dwayne Johnson felt the love this Father's Day!

On Friday, the actor, 49, shared a behind-the-scenes photo from his Father's Day celebration last weekend, revealing how his two young daughters, Tia, 3, and Jasmine, 5, surprised him for the holiday. Johnson shares Tia and Jasmine with his wife, singer Lauren Hashian, plus daughter Simone, 19, with his ex-wife and business partner Dany Garcia.

In the sweet picture, Johnson stands in front of his kitchen island with his arms wrapped around his little girls, who are perched on top of the counter. The proud dad looks down at the "surprise drawings" his daughters made for him that morning.

"These lil tornados of mayhem & love 🌪🖤 have nooooo idea how much they made my Father's Day," Johnson begins. "I came downstairs to make them breakfast and they had these surprise drawings waiting for me on the counter 🙏🏾"

"Man as you go down this road of life, I realize just how much being kind and caring matters. Makes my T-Rex heart so full knowing that being kind comes naturally to my baby girls," he continues. "That characteristic will take them very far in life."

The star also notes little Jasmine's "little 'I got you daddy' arm" around his back, which he says, "just kills me ❤️"

"And of course it took all of 28 seconds before they were shouting LETS EAT FRENCH TOAST!!! Which you can see here on the counter 🤣🤣 🍞," he concludes the post, adding the hashtags, "fathers day," "daddys girls" and "kindness and mayhem."

On the actual holiday, the Jungle Cruise actor shared a heartfelt message on his Instagram, toasting all the men "holding it down" for their families.

"Happy Father's Day to all you dads ~ and all our dads who've passed on," he began his caption alongside a video message. "Raising a @teremana toast to my fellow hard working, holding it down, learn from mistakes, committed to being great - dads out there 🌍"

"As men we have tons of people [relying] on us, we get pulled in a million different directions, wear many hats and fill many roles - but none more fulfilling and rewarding than being a dad," he continued. "Enjoy getting loved up and recognized, because when that sun comes up tomorrow, we get our asses right back to work again 😊💪🏾"

He also honored his late father Rocky Johnson, who died on Jan. 15, 2020, at age 75: "And a special Happy Dad's Day to my old man who's walking in the clouds and to ALL your dad's who are walking in the clouds too. It ain't easy. I get it. Show must go on. Thanks for the lessons dad, love you and I'll see you down the road."

In an Instagram post back in February, Johnson mused about having daughters instead of sons.

"Every man wants a son, but every man needs a daughter," he began the caption at the time. "All my girls have become the great equalizers in my life - I'm surrounded by estrogen and wouldn't have it any other way."