Dwayne Johnson loves making his little girls laugh — even if it's at his own expense.

Speaking to PEOPLE at the New York premiere of his upcoming DC film Black Adam, the 50-year-old actor teases that his "superpower" as a dad is that he continues to fall for the pranks his daughters pull on him at home.

Johnson, who shares daughters Jasmine, 6, and Tiana, 4, with Lauren Hashian plus daughter Simone, 21, with ex-wife Dany Garcia, has frequently shared glimpses on social media of the hilarious tricks concocted by his younger daughters.

"My superpower as a dad is the ability to not figure out why I keep falling for the 'Daddy close your eyes' trick and I get peanut butter in the face, my face drawn on, kicked in the nuts," he jokes. "Everything happens, that's my superpower."

Despite being pranked numerous times, Johnson admits he still isn't in on the joke.

"I'm a fool," he says. "I don't understand why I don't get it."

Still, Johnson says it's his "favorite thing" to continue making his daughters laugh.

The latest prank that the Jumanji star documented on Instagram involved Jasmine waking up her dad in bed by popping a water balloon on his face.

"7 am. Saturday morning and playing her favorite game, 'daddy close your eyes'….Only a fool would continue to fall for this kinda torture.🤣🙋🏽‍♂️🥰 🖤 💦 🎈," Johnson captioned the video.

"(But man, that joyous belly laugh from her is intoxicating, so I'll happily be the fool during these little girl years) #whatdaddysdo," he added.

Previous pranks from his daughters have included having his face smothered with peanut butter or being tricked into getting a faceful of toothpaste and shaving cream.