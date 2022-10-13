Celebrity Parents Dwayne Johnson Reveals His 'Superpower' as a Dad to His Young Daughters at Home The Black Adam star's youngest two daughters Jasmine, 6, and Tiana, 4, love to play pranks on their dad — and he always falls for it! By Georgia Slater Georgia Slater Twitter Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter. People Editorial Guidelines and Mary Park Published on October 13, 2022 04:30 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Dwayne Johnson loves making his little girls laugh — even if it's at his own expense. Speaking to PEOPLE at the New York premiere of his upcoming DC film Black Adam, the 50-year-old actor teases that his "superpower" as a dad is that he continues to fall for the pranks his daughters pull on him at home. Johnson, who shares daughters Jasmine, 6, and Tiana, 4, with Lauren Hashian plus daughter Simone, 21, with ex-wife Dany Garcia, has frequently shared glimpses on social media of the hilarious tricks concocted by his younger daughters. "My superpower as a dad is the ability to not figure out why I keep falling for the 'Daddy close your eyes' trick and I get peanut butter in the face, my face drawn on, kicked in the nuts," he jokes. "Everything happens, that's my superpower." Despite being pranked numerous times, Johnson admits he still isn't in on the joke. "I'm a fool," he says. "I don't understand why I don't get it." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Dwayne Johnson's Daughters Prank Dad with Face Full of Toothpaste and Shaving Cream: 'This Combo Stings' Still, Johnson says it's his "favorite thing" to continue making his daughters laugh. The latest prank that the Jumanji star documented on Instagram involved Jasmine waking up her dad in bed by popping a water balloon on his face. "7 am. Saturday morning and playing her favorite game, 'daddy close your eyes'….Only a fool would continue to fall for this kinda torture.🤣🙋🏽♂️🥰 🖤 💦 🎈," Johnson captioned the video. "(But man, that joyous belly laugh from her is intoxicating, so I'll happily be the fool during these little girl years) #whatdaddysdo," he added. Previous pranks from his daughters have included having his face smothered with peanut butter or being tricked into getting a faceful of toothpaste and shaving cream.