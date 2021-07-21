Dwayne Johnson Recalls Nanny and Housekeeper Catching COVID During His Family's Bout: 'Very Scary'

Dwayne Johnson is reflecting on his household's "scary" bout with COVID-19 last fall.

The Jungle Cruise actor, 49, first revealed in September that he and his wife Lauren Hashian and their daughters Jasmine and Tiana, now 5½ and 3, had all tested positive for COVID-19. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter in a new cover story alongside Emily Blunt, Johnson reflects on his nanny and housekeeper also contracting the coronavirus at the time.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It was very scary. I couldn't control it because then the nanny took it home to her family. And then the housekeeper took it home to her family, and they were a little older there," he says. "And you don't want to be the fire-starter that then causes all this bedlam and fear."

"But luckily we all got through it, thank God," adds Johnson, who says the pandemic shutdown "really forced me to stop and slow down" in his day-to-day life.

Back in February, Johnson opened up to Cigar Aficionado about the health concern and how the family was doing after recovering from the virus.

"In a 24-hour period, it had spread so quickly to our nanny, our nanny's teenage kids, her husband," he explained at the time. "Myself and my 2-year-old daughter, we were the last ones standing until the very end, but of course we both tested positive. We were on the fortunate end for something that has been so traumatic to the world. We got through it."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

In his September Instagram post revealing the news, Johnson told fans his family was feeling better after a rough few weeks.

"I wanted to give you guys a little helpful update on things that have been going on on my end for the past two-and-a-half to three weeks now. So the update is this: my wife Lauren as well as my two baby girls and myself, we have all tested positive for COVID-19," Johnson began his video message, shared on Instagram.

"I could tell you that this has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family, and for me, too, personally as well," the star continued. "And I've gone through some doozies in the past."

"Testing positive for COVID-19 is much different than overcoming nasty injuries, or being evicted, or even being broke, which I have been more than a few times," Johnson said, adding that the reason contracting the virus is so different "is because my No. 1 priority is to always protect my family. And protect my children, my loved ones."

Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson The Hollywood Reporter Credit: Chrisean Rose

RELATED VIDEO: Dwayne Johnson Says Being a Girl Dad Has Taught Him to Be 'More Tender and Gentle'

"I wish it was only me who tested positive, but it wasn't," he said, "it was my entire family, so this one was a real kick in the gut. But I am happy to tell you guys that we as a family are good. We're on the other end of it, we're on the other side. We're no longer contagious, and we are — thank God — we are healthy."

In May, the actor documented himself getting the second dose of his COVID vaccine, encouraging fans to also get vaccinated.

"Round 2. Full tilt," he wrote in the caption. "Mahalo to my long time ace @_amarcules and all our front line health care warriors here in the US and around the world 🙏🏾 The more intel I come to understand the more work I realize we have in front of us. Step by step. Keep on keepin' on. #vaccination ✔️💪🏾🇺🇸."