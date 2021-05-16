Dwayne Johnson Raves About His 'Little Ladies' After 'Daddy-Daughter Bonding' Fishing Trip

Dwayne Johnson's kids are fishing pros!

On Saturday, the 49-year-old actor took his daughters Tiana Gia, 3, and Jasmine, 5, on a fishing trip and the two girls impressed their famous dad by successfully catching a bass fish.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Johnson documented the celebration in a video posted to his Instagram account that featured the dad of three holding up the big fish and showing it off to his daughters, both of whom he shares with wife Lauren Hashian

"'That's so cool!' Mission accomplished," Johnson wrote in the caption of his post. "Pulled in their first bass and they absolutely loved it. Great day with the ohana and bonding with my little ladies."

"My girls also said, 'wow daddy you accurately slow rolled that 1/2 ounce double blade spinner up under that log where your mastery fisherman instincts kicked in to pull out this big lip who hit that skirt hard' buuuuut the camera stopped rolling so y'all missed that part 🤷🏽‍♂️😂 ," the Black Adam star added.

Johnson concluded his post by writing, "#daddydaughterbonding ❤️💪🏾🎣 ."

Johnson, who is also dad to daughter Simone, 19, with ex-wife Dany Garcia, previously opened up about having all daughters in a candid Instagram post shared in February that featured a photo of him walking hand-in-hand with Tiana.

"Every man wants a son, but every man needs a daughter," Johnson wrote. "All my girls have become the great equalizers in my life - I'm surrounded by estrogen and wouldn't have it any other way 😊. And man I hope she never gets tired of holding these big ol' dinosaur hands, though I suspect one day she will 🦖🤚🏾☺️."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

the rock Dwyane Johnson with his daughters | Credit: the rock/instagram

Johnson has long been open about being a dad to all girls, even previously joking that he's unable to "make" boys. Back in December 2017, ahead of his third daughter's arrival, he told The Tonight Show's Jimmy Fallon all about his excitement for raising a third daughter.