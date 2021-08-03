Dwayne Johnson Is 'One Proud Daddy' as He Celebrates Daughter Jasmine's Horseback Riding Win

Dwayne Johnson is celebrating his little girl's latest achievement!

On Monday, the Jungle Cruise actor, 49, congratulated his daughter Jasmine on Instagram after the 5½-year-old took home first place in her horseback riding competition.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the sweet photo, Johnson smiles and wraps his arms around his daughter, who proudly shows off her first place ribbon.

"My little champion 🐎🥇" the father of three writes. "One proud daddy as my baby learns discipline, respect, focus and hard work with a smile - setting a solid example for her baby sister, Tia 💪🏾♥️"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"And a big thank you to all the amazing riders who are teaching Jazzy the ropes of the sport - you girls are amazing!" he continues, adding the hashtags, "1st Place" and "Ice Cream Time."

Johnson shares daughters Jasmine and 3-year-old Tiana with wife Lauren Hashian, 36, whom he married in August 2019. He also shares daughter Simone, 19, with ex-wife Dany Garcia, 52.

The actor recently rang in Jasmine's half birthday with a special party at Chuck E. Cheese where he let his inner child out to play.

Johnson attempted to climb aboard a miniature version of the Jungle Cruise ride with Jasmine. "Saturday: 8:30AM. (yes 8:30am) Riding the @chuckeecheese version of 'Daddy's JUNGLE CRUISE,'" he wrote in the caption. "We rented out the joint for Jazzy's 5 1/2 (since she never got to have her party during Covid lockdown) so all the kiddos can go completely ape s--- bonkers and have a blast," Johnson explained.

He noted that he might have even broken the arcade-size ride during their visit. "We all had an AWESOME time and as you can see here my 270lbs completely dislodged this poor little boat off it's happy hydraulic hinges," Johnson added.

RELATED VIDEO: Dwayne Johnson Says Being a Girl Dad Has Taught Him to Be "More Tender and Gentle"

"Sorry, Chuckee, we're gonna need a bigger boat and thanks for the pizza and ice cream for breakfast (I'm sending you some tequila for your troubles)," he joked.

The Hobbs & Shaw actor recently told PEOPLE that to "just be there" is the most important thing he's learned from being a father. "You can be wired, as a lot of fathers are, to fix things," he said in June. "Just having an expanded capacity to listen and be more tender and gentle really gave me that ability to solve whatever the issue is, but with them compared to for them."