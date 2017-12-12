On Monday, the couple stepped out for the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle premiere just hours after announcing they are expecting their second child together

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and pregnant girlfriend Lauren Hashian made their first red carpet appearance as parents-to-be just hours after announcing they’re expecting their second child together – a girl!

On Monday, the couple stepped out for the Los Angeles premiere of his upcoming film Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle at the TCL Chinese Theatre where the actor, 45, lovingly put his hand around his partner of a decade while singer/songwriter Hashian cradled her baby bump.

The mother-to-be was glowing in a short-sleeved red velvet dress that featured a thigh-high slit while her famous boyfriend opted for a maroon suit.

Johnson announced the baby news on Monday with a little help from the pair’s daughter Jasmine Lia, who turns 2 on Dec. 16.

“Our Jasmine Lia would like to make a big announcement – IT’S A GIRL,” the former WWE star captioned a photo of his toddler posing in front of the family Christmas tree with a sign that “It’s a Girl! Can’t wait to be a big sister! And finally be the boss!”

He concluded the caption, writing, “@laurenhashianofficial and I are boundlessly grateful for this blessing as this spring we’ll welcome our second baby. Plus, Jazzy is excited to boss around and protect her lil’ sis. And once again, big daddy is completely surrounded by beautiful estrogen and loving, powerful female mana. All girls. One dude. And a boy dog. I wouldn’t have it any other way. #ItsAGirl #GratefulMan #TequilaTime.”

The baby girl will be Johnson’s third daughter. The star is also father to 16-year-old daughter Simone Garcia Johnson, who was named 2018 Golden Globe Ambassador, previously known as Miss Golden Globe, in November.