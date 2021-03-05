The actor and his wife, Lauren Hashian, are also parents to 5-year-old daughter Jasmine

Dwayne Johnson Praises 'Lil Quiet Moments' with His Daughter Tiana, 2½: 'Man I Need These'

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is the ultimate dad!

On Thursday evening, the 48-year-old actor shared an adorable video of playtime with his 2½-year-old daughter, Tiana Gia.

Seen sitting with his legs crossed in the sweet clip, the Jumanji star spends time with his daughter as she pretends to serve him a make-believe Hawaiian shaved ice.

Figuring out what flavors Tina has to serve, Johnson asks his daughter if she has "schnozberry flavor," which the young tot exclaims she does. "Willy Wonka will be proud," Johnson quips.

Then, as Johnson tells his daughter that his legs are growing tired from the position he's in, Tiana ignores his statement and continues to serve him the pretend food item.

"When it's time to go to bed these babies do everything they can to stay up longer - so this means daddy you have to sit criss cross apple sauce and not move while I serve you Hawaiian Shave Ice. For 20min. 🤣🍦," Johnson wrote alongside the video.

"Life is so busy. Pulls at us from every angle. Nonstop." he added. "These lil quiet moments, with my babies - man I need these 🙏🏾❤️⚓️."

In the comments section of his post, fans of the professional-wrestler-turned-actor praised the sweet father-daugher moment.

"Best Dad ever!!!" one user wrote as another added, "You're the best dad and these moments are the ones they will treasure forever."

Last month, in a candid Instagram post, Johnson opened up about having daughters instead of sons. Johnson shares Tiana and Jasmine, 5, with wife Lauren Hashian, and he's also dad to daughter Simone, 19, with ex-wife Dany Garcia.

Seen walking and holding hands with Tiana in the snapshot, Johnson wrote: "Every man wants a son, but every man needs a daughter."

"All my girls have become the great equalizers in my life - I'm surrounded by estrogen and wouldn't have it any other way 😊," he continued. "And man I hope she never gets tired of holding these big ol' dinosaur hands, though I suspect one day she will 🦖🤚🏾☺️."

Johnson has long been open about being a dad to all girls, even previously joking that he's unable to "make" boys. Back in December 2017, ahead of his third daughter's arrival, he told The Tonight Show's Jimmy Fallon all about his excitement for raising a third daughter.