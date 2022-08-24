Dwayne Johnson Poses for Silly Hairdo Moment with Daughter Tia: 'Take It While I Can Get It'

Dwayne Johnson is soaking up quality time with his youngest daughter.

The Jumanji actor, 50, shared a video of special time with daughter Tiana Gia, 4, on Instagram Wednesday. The video shows the little girl sitting on her dad's lap while her hair is styled like Cindy Lou Who from How the Grinch Stole Christmas.

"Lil' Tia 'Cindy Lulu' here has no idea. Absolutely zero idea how much her love and kindness means to her daddy," the father of three captioned the video.

"One day years from now, hanging out in daddy's office and sitting on my lap will be the LAST PLACE she'll want to be 😂 So I'll be greedy and take it while I can get it."

"Thanks for being so nice to your T-Rex daddy.One day you'll understand.🖤 🦖"

Johnson shares Tiana and Jasmine, 6, with wife Lauren Hashian and is also dad to daughter Simone Johnson, 21, with ex-wife Dany Garcia.

During a visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live! last month, Johnson told guest host Kerry Washington that his younger daughters have recently taken interest in learning about his wrestling career. Johnson wrestled for WWE for eight years as "The Rock" and is a third-generation professional wrestler that's widely regarded as one of the greats.

"They love seeing me, 'cause it's almost like it's a different lifetime," he explained. "So they're fascinated when they see me in old matches."

Johnson said that his youngest two get into watching the old matches and "love jumping off couches on me."

The fourth generation of family wrestlers begins with Simone, who recently kicked off her own WWE career.

Dwayne Johnson/Instagram

While celebrating Father's Day, Johnson called being a dad his "most important" and "favorite" job in life in a video shared on Instagram.

He wrote in the caption, "Happy Father's Day 👑❤️ to my fellow fathers, taking care of your families with the work you put in with your own two hands, having pride in your name and being that shining example to your kids that having a relentless work ethic and being a kind, good hearted, decent human really matters in this life."

"And to my fellow fathers out there, who send a special Heavenly Father's Day to our dads in heaven. Whether you had an amazing relationship or (like me), that s--- was complicated - let's raise our glass and try to remember the good stuff," said Johnson, whose dad died in 2020.