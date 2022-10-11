Dwayne Johnson shared an unconventional moment with a fan's baby during an event celebrating his new upcoming DC film, Black Adam.

During the fan event kicking off his worldwide press tour for the film, a fan carefully crowd surfed his baby daughter to the stage, where she was handed off to the pro-wrestler turned actor, 50.

Johnson shared a video of the moment on his Instagram Thursday, calling the tour "electric, fun and emotional 🥹."

"People do cry and they hand me things - I was NOT surprised to be handed this beautiful little baby❤️👶🏼😊," the father of three wrote.

"Her father caught my attention because he had tears in his eyes when he held her up high and gestured for me to hold her."

Admitting he thought he was being handed "a toy doll he wanted me to have as a gift," he then introduced the baby girl as a "beautiful, serene, present and trusting angel" named Luciana.

"One day, I bet she'll inspire all those around her," he continued. "And whatever this moment meant for her emotional father - means it meant something special for me too."

Another video the Jumanji star later shared showed him introducing the infant to the audience, saying, "Mexico, I want to introduce you to someone very special — our biggest fan, Luciana."

During a visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live! in July, Johnson told guest host Kerry Washington that his younger daughters had recently taken interest in learning about his wrestling career. Johnson wrestled for WWE for eight years as "The Rock" and is a third-generation professional wrestler that's widely regarded as one of the greats.

"They love seeing me, 'cause it's almost like it's a different lifetime," he explained. "So they're fascinated when they see me in old matches."

Johnson said that daughters Tiana Gia, 4, and Jasmine, 6 — who he shares with wife Lauren Hashian — get into watching the old matches and "love jumping off couches on me."

Wrestling is a family business, with the fourth generation of family wrestlers recently kicking off with Johnson's oldest daughter, Simone, 21, whom he shares with ex-wife Dany Garcia.

"She made her debut in WWE in their smaller federation, NXT," the proud dad told Washington. "She did so good. She went out there on the microphone, you've got to be poised when you go out there, and she's got a cool wrestling name ... Ava Raine."