Dwayne Johnson Paints 3-Year-Old Daughter Tia's Nails in Adorable Photo: 'Best Mani in Town'

"At least these calloused dinosaur hands are good for something," Dwayne Johnson teases

Dwayne Johnson is pampering his little girl!

On Sunday, the Jungle Cruise actor, 49, shared a sweet photo to Instagram of him painting his 3-year-old daughter Tia's nails while the toddler smiles for the camera.

Johnson sits in a small chair while his daughter crouches on top of a table and holds her hand out for her father to paint her nails. The father of three is well prepared for the nail appointment, with nail polish remover, cotton pads and a nail filer at the ready.

"She knows who to come to for the best 'mani' in town! 🙋🏽‍♂️💅🏾," Johnson writes, teasing, "At least these calloused dinosaur hands are good for something 🦖🤚🏾😂 #sundayvibes #bestmaniintown #nodiscountsthough"

Back in June, the actor — who is also dad to daughter Jasmine, 5, with wife Lauren Hashian as well as daughter Simone, 20, with ex-wife Dany Garcia — opened up to PEOPLE about life as a girl dad.

Johnson insisted the most important thing he's discovered while raising his daughter is "just be there."

"You can be wired, as a lot of fathers are, to fix things. Just having an expanded capacity to listen and be more tender and gentle really gave me that ability to solve whatever the issue is, but with them compared to for them," he added.