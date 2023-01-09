Dwayne Johnson Says the Most Important Thing to Him Is 'Being a Daddy': 'My Number One Priority'

Dwayne Johnson shares daughters Tiana, 4, and Jasmine, 7, with wife Lauren Hashian, as well as daughter Simone, 21, with ex Dany Garcia

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 9, 2023 04:28 PM
https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cly__bzJDQJ/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D herock Verified • Original audio prideofgypsies's profile picture youmeandpenelope's profile picture ccjan's profile picture Liked by ccjan and others therock's profile picture therock Verified Me holding my babies tight, while their mama @laurenhashianofficial sings a powerful & inspiring National Anthem to 70,000 strong at @sofistadium - will go down as one of the greatest and most moving moments of my life ❤️🇺🇸💪🏾 As a father, it rocked my soul to hold our little ones in this milestone moment, as I could literally feel their proud energy and vibration for their mama singing - they felt it. At these little ages, they don’t understand how meaningful this moment is for our family and how incredibly important the words of this song are to our great country and every American in it. It’s my job to explain it and teach them one day and as their father I can’t wait. Man you can can FEEL THE MANA in the air as Lauren sings. Good thing I had my glasses on because as Lauren rounded the corner with “…gave proof through the night that our flag was still there. Oh say does that star-spangled banner yet wave, o’er the land of the free and the home of the brave…” And I looked down and saw my girls with their little hands over their hearts… that was it for me 🥺🥹🥹🥹🙋🏽‍♂️ Daddy was done 😂 Congratulations to my beautiful wife, Lauren on this incredible career milestone and American honor. You are the real superstar of our family ⭐️❤️🇺🇸💪🏾 1d
Photo: Dwayne Johnson/Instagram

Dwayne Johnson is opening up about his favorite role: being a dad to his three daughters.

Talking about his Instagram videos where enjoys tea parties with his two younger daughters — Tiana, 4, and Jasmine, 7, whom he shares with wife Lauren Hashian — the Black Adam star opened up about on CBS Sunday Morning how much he loves being a father.

Asked about a possible presidential run, a joke Johnson has made many times over the years, he told CBS Sunday Morning's Tracy Smith that a run for the White House is "off the table."

"I will say this, 'cause it requires the B side to this: I love our country and everyone in it. And I also love being a daddy," he leveled. "And that's the most important thing to me, is being a daddy, number one, especially during this time, this critical time in my daughters' lives."

Pointing to the differences between his life today and his life when he was raising his oldest daughter Simone, 21, whom he shares with ex-wife Dany Garcia, he continued, "'Cause I know what it was like to be on the road and be so busy that I was absent for a lot of years when my first daughter was growing up in this critical age at this critical time in her life."

"That's what the presidency will do," he asserted. "So, my number one priority is my daughters."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Sure, CEO sounds great! But the number one thing I want to be is daddy. That's it."

The Jumanji star shared a clip from the interview on Instagram Sunday, where he reflected on his discussion of life as a father.

"I know a lot of you men out there understand me when I say, of all the roles us men play in our daily hustle and grind of life - my favorite one of all, is 'dad,' " he wrote in the caption.

"I know what it's like to have a job you love (pro wrestler) and yet it takes you away from the thing you love most (your firstborn child) from years of being on the road wrestling," he continued. "I made a promise that I would never do business in anything again that took me away from my family."

"That's why these days I do my best to protect 'being dad' with all I got to my three daughters. Thank you @cbssundaymorning 🌞 & my friend @thattracysmith for the great chat. I'll see you down the road."

In October, Johnson spoke to PEOPLE about being a dad, revealing that his "superpower" is that he continues to fall for the pranks his daughters pull on him at home.

Johnson has frequently shared glimpses on social media of the hilarious tricks concocted by his younger daughters.

"My superpower as a dad is the ability to not figure out why I keep falling for the 'Daddy close your eyes' trick and I get peanut butter in the face, my face drawn on, kicked in the nuts," he joked. "Everything happens, that's my superpower."

Related Articles
Kody Brown
'Sister Wives'' Kody Brown Opens Up About His 'Very Sad' Estrangement from Janelle's Sons
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 29: Drew Barrymore attends the Clooney Foundation For Justice Inaugural Albie Awards at New York Public Library on September 29, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Albie Awards)
Drew Barrymore Says She Often 'Felt Like a Failure' in Early Years of Motherhood: 'I'm Flawed'
Kourtney Kardashian Shares Black-and-White Shot of Travis Barker Shaving Son Reign's Head
Kourtney Kardashian's Son Reign, 8, Gets a Haircut from Travis Barker in Sweet Photo
brittany mahomes, patrick mahomes
Brittany Mahomes Dresses Kids in Matching Outfits to Cheer on Patrick in Playoff-Clinching Game
Hoda Kotb kids
Hoda Kotb and Daughter Hope Buy Meals for Strangers When Out to Dinner: 'We Don't Say a Word'
Jason Lee attends Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 premiere; Rihanna attends Marvel Studios' "Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever" Premiere
Jason Lee Says Rihanna's Baby Boy Is the 'Cutest' After Meeting Him Over FaceTime
Teresa Giudice Celebrates Daughter Gia on Her 22nd Birthday
Teresa Giudice Celebrates Daughter Gia on Her 22nd Birthday: 'May All Your Wishes Come True Today'
Kate Hudson Thanksgiving
Kate Hudson Celebrates Son Ryder's 19th Birthday: 'This Young Man Has My Whole Heart'
Aaron Hernandez's Fiancée Says Trustee Denies Daughter's 'Passions' By Denying $10K Dance Funds
Aaron Hernandez's Fiancée Says Trustee Denies Daughter's 'Passions' By Rejecting $10K Dance Funds
Louis van Amstel family
'DWTS' Pro Louis van Amstel on Adopting Older Children: They Will 'Change Your Life for the Better'
T.J. Holmes and Marilee Fiebeg's Daughter Sabine Celebrates 10th Birthday: 'Wonderful Human'
T.J. Holmes and Marilee Fiebig's Daughter Sabine Celebrates 10th Birthday: 'Wonderful Human'
Shayanna Jenkins - Hernandez; aaron hernandez
Aaron Hernandez's Trust Says Fiancée's $12K HomeGoods Charge Not to Daughter Avielle's 'Benefit'
Meilani Matthews and Jenni "JWoww" Farley attend the RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15 + MTV Premiere Screening and Red Carpet Event on January 05, 2023 in New York City.
Jenni 'JWoww' Farley Enjoys Night Out with Daughter Meilani at 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season Premiere
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Tests Cosmetics and Skin Care for Upcoming Line with Stepdaughter Taylor
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Tests Cosmetics, Skin Care with Stepdaughter Taylor: 'So Excited'
Christine Brown Gave Up a 'Bombed Busy' Day for a Card Game with Daughter Ysabel: 'Blessed'
Christine Brown Gave Up 'Bombed Busy' Day for Card Game with Daughter Ysabel: 'Blessed'
carrie underwood
Watch Carrie Underwood's Son, 3, Adorably Crush a Tae Bo Workout After Finding Her DVDs