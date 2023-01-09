Dwayne Johnson Says the Most Important Thing to Him Is 'Being a Daddy': 'My Number One Priority'

Dwayne Johnson is opening up about his favorite role: being a dad to his three daughters.

Talking about his Instagram videos where enjoys tea parties with his two younger daughters — Tiana, 4, and Jasmine, 7, whom he shares with wife Lauren Hashian — the Black Adam star opened up about on CBS Sunday Morning how much he loves being a father.

Asked about a possible presidential run, a joke Johnson has made many times over the years, he told CBS Sunday Morning's Tracy Smith that a run for the White House is "off the table."

"I will say this, 'cause it requires the B side to this: I love our country and everyone in it. And I also love being a daddy," he leveled. "And that's the most important thing to me, is being a daddy, number one, especially during this time, this critical time in my daughters' lives."

Pointing to the differences between his life today and his life when he was raising his oldest daughter Simone, 21, whom he shares with ex-wife Dany Garcia, he continued, "'Cause I know what it was like to be on the road and be so busy that I was absent for a lot of years when my first daughter was growing up in this critical age at this critical time in her life."

"That's what the presidency will do," he asserted. "So, my number one priority is my daughters."

"Sure, CEO sounds great! But the number one thing I want to be is daddy. That's it."

The Jumanji star shared a clip from the interview on Instagram Sunday, where he reflected on his discussion of life as a father.

"I know a lot of you men out there understand me when I say, of all the roles us men play in our daily hustle and grind of life - my favorite one of all, is 'dad,' " he wrote in the caption.

"I know what it's like to have a job you love (pro wrestler) and yet it takes you away from the thing you love most (your firstborn child) from years of being on the road wrestling," he continued. "I made a promise that I would never do business in anything again that took me away from my family."

"That's why these days I do my best to protect 'being dad' with all I got to my three daughters. Thank you @cbssundaymorning 🌞 & my friend @thattracysmith for the great chat. I'll see you down the road."

In October, Johnson spoke to PEOPLE about being a dad, revealing that his "superpower" is that he continues to fall for the pranks his daughters pull on him at home.

Johnson has frequently shared glimpses on social media of the hilarious tricks concocted by his younger daughters.

"My superpower as a dad is the ability to not figure out why I keep falling for the 'Daddy close your eyes' trick and I get peanut butter in the face, my face drawn on, kicked in the nuts," he joked. "Everything happens, that's my superpower."