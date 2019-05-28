Dwayne Johnson Ends Memorial Day with Sweet Movie Session Alongside Daughter Jasmine

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was counting his blessings this Memorial Day.

On Monday, the 47-year-old actor expressed his gratitude for those who have fought for his “freedoms & safety” alongside a touching image of himself and 3-year-old daughter Jasmine Lia taking in a movie from bed.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Jasmine sat between her dad’s legs for the screening session, dressed in a sweet pink-and-white Pegasus-patterned pajama set. Johnson took the photo from above as his daughter leaned back against him.

“Good way to close out our Memorial Day,” the Rampage star began his caption. “The freedoms & safety to enjoy these blessed moments in my life with my babies, that I hold close to my 🖤 — I know don’t come without a sacrifice and burden to endure.”

“I’m forever grateful and honor all who gave their everything in service for the very blessings that we enjoy. Hope you had a blessed Memorial Day weekend with your families,” Johnson continued, joking in conclusion, “And got suckered into watching THE INCREDIBLES before bedtime for the 57th time.”

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and daughter Jasmine The Rock/ Instagram

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

RELATED GALLERY: From Dealing with Diaper Duty to Trusting His Teen: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Guide to Fatherhood

Johnson has had several proud dad moments this week. On Friday, he celebrated the high school graduation of his 17-year-old daughter Simone Alexandra.

In the first of two photos taken at NSU University School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, the father-daughter pair smiled together, while he swooped in for a rejected kiss in the second.

“And then your babies graduate,” he captioned the post. “Very proud of my first daughter graduating high school, kickin’ ass and is now NYU bound. I love you and one day you’ll stop pulling away from my beastly arms & kisses.”

RELATED VIDEO: Dwayne Johnson Hits Red Carpet at Sundance with 17-Year-Old Daughter Simone

Last month, Johnson shared a father-daughter photo of himself and Jasmine hunting for Easter eggs, revealing the reason that the Easter Bunny hadn’t left any candy for Jasmine and her little sister Tiana Gia, 13 months.

“If you look right there, you’ll find what the Easter Daddy, I mean Bunny left you. 100 eggs for Jazzy & her cousins for their hunt — all filled with tiny toys,” the father of three began.

“No candy when you come to the Rock’s house — last thing I need is wrangling a bunch whacked out kiddos who’ve become candy crack heads on the sugar come down 👼🏼👉🏾👹,” the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star joked.