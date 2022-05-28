"She always says, 'Daddy, you're not Maui, you're The Rock,'" the Disney voice actor shared on Saturday alongside a video of his 4-year-old daughter Tiana

Dwayne Johnson's Daughter 'Refuses to Believe' He's Maui from Moana in Cute Tea Party Video

Dwayne Johnson is sipping up his daddy-daughter time!

On Saturday, the Moana voice actor shared an adorable clip of himself enjoying a tea party with his 4-year-old daughter Tiana.

"Man these daddy/daughter/bunny tea parties 🍵 have a special way of kinda putting life into real perspective 😁," Johnson, 50, wrote in the Instagram caption.

"My 'why' becomes even more clear," he added. "She just turned 4 and probably won't remember this, but I sure will."

The Jungle Cruise actor also revealed that his youngest daughter "refuses to believe that her daddy is actually MAUI from one of her favorite @disney movies, MOANA!"

"She always says, 'Daddy, you're not Maui, you're The Rock' 😂😂🙋🏽‍♂️🤷🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️🌊," he explained.

In addition to Tiana, Johnson is also dad to daughter Jasmine, 6, with wife Lauren Hashian, as well as daughter Simone, 20, whom he shares with his ex-wife Dany Garcia.

In April, the actor celebrated Tiana's fourth birthday, marking the day with a sweet post shared on Instagram.

"Big Easter/Tia's birthday weekend!!!🐰❤️🥳 🎂🧜🏾‍♀️🐇," Johnson wrote alongside a series of images of Tiana's birthday festivities.

"She runs around NON-STOP like the little tornado she is and when it comes to eating her birthday cake, it all comes to a hard stop - meaning I have to stop doing what I'm doing when she says… 'Daddy feed me' 😂🙋🏽‍♂️👍🏾," the proud dad continued.

Johnson often shares footage on social media of his time at home with his daughters. In March, the wrestler-turned-actor posted an adorable throwback video with Tiana, in which he taught her to tell herself a variety of positive affirmations in honor of International Women's Day.

While holding Tiana close to his chest, Johnson asked her, "Can you say I'm a pretty girl?" which prompted her to adorably mumble back, "I'm a pretty girl."