Dwayne Johnson Says Being in a House of 'Strong, Badass Women' Is 'Terrifying' but 'Awesome'

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson couldn’t be prouder to be the lone male in a household of women.

During Saturday night’s premiere of Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, the 47-year-old actor opened up about what it’s like being a dad to three daughters: Tiana Gia, 14 months, Jasmine Lia, 3½, and Simone Alexandra, 17.

“It’s just the best thing … I have a house full of just strong, badass women,” Johnson told Extra of Tia and Jasmine, his girls with girlfriend Lauren Hashian, and Simone, his only child with ex Dany Garcia. “It’s terrifying, but it’s awesome.”

“I grew up an only child,” he continued. “My dad was tough. He kicked my ass, so there was a lot of testosterone growing up. So there is this balance — having all this estrogenic energy — then also me having the opportunity to infuse ‘father’ and hopefully setting a standard of what a man should be in their lives.”

Ahead of Tiana’s birth in April 2018, Johnson revealed that he was excited to welcome a third child, joking about his “strong swimmers” to Jimmy Kimmel.

“I feel good,” the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star continued of having a house full of women. “I was raised by women all my life, basically. And this is my third daughter. [I’m] surrounded by estrogen. Bring on the estrogen!”

Johnson revealed on Instagram in December that he was enjoying being able to cherish special moments with his two youngest children, captioning a sweet Christmas snapshot with his two youngest girls, “I ain’t gonna be able to hold ’em like this forever, so you better believe I snatch these cookies and love ’em up every moment I can.”

“Plus, I know there’s gonna come a day where in daddy’s arms is the last place they want to be. Baby Tiana Gia is already there with the ‘help me’ look on her face,” he joked. “Can’t guarantee I’ll love and protect all my daughters for the rest of their lives, but I can guarantee I will for the rest of mine.”

At the premiere of his new action flick on Saturday, Johnson told reporters he believed it was the right time because “the fans wanted it” and because of “the chemistry that has blossomed between me and [costar Jason Statham].”

“And on a personal scale, this movie is deeply personal to me not only because it is a character that I have loved playing and creating over the years in Hobbs, but this is also one of the very first times that I could showcase one of my cultures,” he continued.

“I am half black and half Samoan, so to showcase one of my cultures on a massive scale like this, in Hobbs & Shaw … one of the anchoring elements of these movies is family. So for me to be able to cast my real cousin, Roman Reigns, [is meaningful].”

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw is in theaters Aug. 2.