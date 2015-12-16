Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Welcomes Daughter Jasmine

This is Johnson's first child with girlfriend Lauren Hashian

It’ll be a very happy holiday for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

The actor and girlfriend Lauren Hashian welcomed their first child together, daughter Jasmine, on Wednesday morning, Dec. 16, PEOPLE confirms.

“Both Mom and Dad are over the moon; Christmas definitely came early!” a source close to Johnson tells PEOPLE.

A separate family source tells PEOPLE, “Everybody is so happy. The entire family can’t wait to meet her. Dwayne was very excited as it got close. He was ready for her to be born. He is a very good father. He will love her very much.”

“So grateful and in awe of this time. To experience creating a little life is just incredible,” Hashian, a 31-year-old singer/songwriter, captioned an Instagram photo earlier this week. “This beautiful cycle of life and womanhood beginning again. #LetsJustHopeBigDaddyDoesnt=20lbBaby”

The San Andreas star, 43, brought his own hashtag game, captioning the image, “#BringOnMoreEstrogenInOurHome #MeAndPuppyHobbsAreTheOnlyDudes #Proud2xPapaBear #JustOverHereMakingBabiesAndStuff.”

Johnson is already dad to 14-year-old Simone, his daughter with ex-wife Dany Garcia.

“I was raised by and live with amazing and strong women, so the universe felt we needed one more,” he announced in November, revealing the sex of the baby on the way. “IT’S A BABY GIRL!! THANK YOU guys so much for the awesome support and love you’ve sent [Lauren] and myself from around the world. We’re so grateful for this blessing and thrilled to share the news with y’all.”

A source previously confirmed the pregnancy to PEOPLE in September, saying, “He’s a great dad already, and now he’s being blessed with another child. Everyone is so excited.”

