Dwayne Johnson's Daughter Tiana Turns 2! 'Sweetest Baby Girl in the Whole World,' Lauren Hashian Says

It’s a weekend of celebration in the Johnson-Hashian household!

On Friday, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and wife Lauren Hashian celebrated their youngest daughter Tiana Gia‘s birthday. To mark the special day, the proud mom shared an adorable birthday tribute to their little girl.

“TIA 🎂💜 the little angel who came along and completed the picture,” Hashian shared on Instagram alongside a photo of Tiana digging into a Peppa Pig-themed birthday cake with her nickname “Tia” written in pink frosting.

“The sweetest baby girl in the whole world. Who can make your heart do fireworks 💗 1 was a joy every minute of the journey!” she added. “2 is going to be outstanding… The best Bday… PURE LOVE LOVE LOVE.. Happy Birthday Angel Baby #April17 🙏🏼❤️💞💜.”

Tiana is the couple’s second child together. Johnson and Hashian also share 4-year-old daughter Jasmine Lia, and often share updates about their girls on social media. (Johnson is also father to daughter Simone Alexandra, 18, from a previous relationship.)

Just last week, the actor shared a video of himself with Tiana in which he “sings along with Maui,” his character from Moana, “for the 937th time today,” on the little girl’s request.

“She has no idea, we’re the same person,” Johnson, 47, captioned the cute clip, in which Tiana sits on her dad’s lap, smiling widely and jumping up and down during the song’s chorus. “And I have no idea what day it is anymore, but I am sure it’s one that ends with Y.”

The Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle went on to talk to his fans about social distancing during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, writing, “To all the mama and papa bears out there going thru it — we understand. 24hr parenting.”

“Get your sleep and cocktails when you can,” he joked. “#BringItOnBaby 👶🏽👶🏽🤪❤️🥃💤.”

Little Tiana also appeared in another post that Johnson shared while showing his fans how they can use the rap portion of “You’re Welcome” from the popular Disney film to teach children how to properly wash their hands. (The rap, conveniently, lasts just about the length of the expert-recommended 20 seconds.)

“Our sheltering at home, pre daddy’s shower ritual 👶🏽🎶,” the Jungle Cruise star began his caption on the post. “Before my showers now, Baby Tia (mama mia) demands I sing the rap portion of my song ‘You’re Welcome’ from MOANA, while I wash her hands.”

“We realized a few weeks ago that the rap portion of the song is perfect timing when getting your little ones to have fun washing their hands. Stay healthy and safe, my friends,” Johnson added, hilariously wrapping up his caption with, “And gotta love how at the start of this vid, baby Tia is like, ‘just shut your mouth and sing daddy’ 😂.”

