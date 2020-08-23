Dwayne Johnson Jokingly Says He 'Fully Expects' Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin to Have a 'Baby in 2021'

On Sunday, Bieber, 26, posted a photo of himself cradling his newborn niece while wearing a mask. His sister-in-law Alaia Baldwin, 27, welcomed her first child Iris Elle with her husband Andrew Aronow on Aug. 17.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"My baby niece iris ... the most squishy cute gumdrop ever!! Love you @alaiabaldwin and @andrewaronow ! She's so precious!" wrote the "Yummy" singer, who married wife Hailey in 2018.

In the comments section of Bieber's post, Johnson, 48, took note of how comfortable the pop star looked with a newborn baby in his arms. "This image pretty much seals the deal. Fully expect you and H to have a baby in 2021. 😉👊," the actor and father of three hilariously wrote as captured by Comments By Celebs.

Also on Sunday, Hailey, 23, posted a selfie with her baby niece on her Instagram Story, writing, "Aunties girl 😊."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Image zoom Hailey Bieber/Instagram

Announcing the birth of her daughter earlier in the week, Alaia shared that the newborn weighed 6 lbs. 11 oz. and is "absolutely perfect." The new mom went on to thank her doctor "for making our experience go as smoothly and as beautifully as I ever could have imagined."

"We couldn't be more thrilled to finally meet you," proud dad Aronow wrote in his own post, sharing the same snapshots of the couple in the hospital with their daughter and Alaia's doctor.

"Been hard to keep this to myself, my beautiful niece is here and she is PERFECT. Auntie Hails loves you sooooo much," Hailey wrote on her Instagram story Wednesday.

RELATED VIDEO: Hailey Baldwin Says That She and Husband Justin Bieber 'Haven't Made Any Babies' in Quarantine

As for starting her own family, both Hailey and her husband have said they want to wait a bit before taking that next step in their relationship.

"We didn't make any babies, so that's that," Hailey said earlier this month of the couple's quarantine activities during PaleyFest LA, where the duo promoted Bieber's latest project, Justin Bieber: Seasons.

In February, the "Yummy" singer told Apple Music's Zane Lowe that he wasn't planning on becoming a dad anytime soon.