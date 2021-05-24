Dwayne Johnson admitted that he and his two daughters Tiana, 3, and Jasmine, 5, actually watched The Lion King "for the 8,000th time"

Dwayne Johnson Jokes About Watching A Quiet Place with His Daughters — and John Krasinski Reacts

Dwayne Johnson isn't ready to show his daughters a scary movie just yet.

On Sunday, the actor, 49, shared a sweet Instagram photo of him sitting at a table with his daughters Tiana, 3, and Jasmine, 5, teasing that the trio was watching the horror film A Quiet Place while eating breakfast.

In the picture, Johnson, who shares his two girls with his wife Lauren Hashian, is nestled between the toddlers as they sip out of pineapple cups and focus on a tablet playing the movie.

"Beautiful weekend breakfast with my favorite ladies watching A QUIET PLACE. My girls ain't scared of s— 💪🏾," the actor teased. "Jk, we're watching THE GODFATHER. Actually LION KING 🦁👑 for the 8,000th time, but next weekend we watch SCARFACE! #myfavoriteplace #breakfastwithmyloves."

John Krasinski, who directed A Quiet Place and the upcoming A Quiet Place Part II, jokingly responded, writing: "Oh man, I'm so honored! I hope the girl's lov— wait what!?"

Dwayne Johnson Celebs at Home Credit: Dwayne Johnson/Instagram

Johnson, who is also dad to daughter Simone, 19, whom he shares with ex-wife Dany Garcia, loves to spend quality time with his girls and recently took his two youngest daughters on a fishing trip.

The toddlers impressed their famous dad by successfully catching a bass fish, which Johnson documented in a video posted to his Instagram.

"'That's so cool!' Mission accomplished," Johnson wrote in the caption of his post. "Pulled in their first bass and they absolutely loved it. Great day with the ohana and bonding with my little ladies."

"My girls also said, 'wow daddy you accurately slow rolled that 1/2 ounce double blade spinner up under that log where your mastery fisherman instincts kicked in to pull out this big lip who hit that skirt hard' buuuuut the camera stopped rolling so y'all missed that part 🤷🏽‍♂️😂 ," the Black Adam star added.

Johnson concluded his post by writing, "#daddydaughterbonding ❤️💪🏾🎣 ."

The Black Adam star previously opened up about having all daughters in a candid Instagram post shared in February that featured a photo of him walking hand-in-hand with Tiana.