It’s tea time for Dwayne Johnson!

The actor, 47, shared a sweet photo with his daughter, Jasmine Lia, who adorably roped her dad into a tea party.

While still in her pajamas, the 3½-year-old sat arranged a tea party on Sunday morning, though Johnson joked that it was “5 o’clock somewhere.”

“🍵❤️ (daddy may have put a little nip of tequila in his tea, cos it’s always 5 o’clock somewhere) #icherishthesemoments #andgodblessmychair,” the father of three captioned the comical photo, in which the muscular actor is crouched onto a small chair using toy utensils.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Last month, on Aug. 18, Johnson officially tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Lauren Hashian, who is mom to Jasmine and their 16-month-old daughter Tiana Gia.

The couple was married in an intimate Hawaiian ceremony that Johnson described as “phenomenal.” Their daughters absolutely stole the show at the wedding.

In a photo shared by her parents, the excited toddler is seen practicing tossing flowers for her big role as a flower girl.

RELATED: Dwayne Johnson and Wife Lauren’s Daughters Adorably Steal the Show at Their Parents’ Wedding

“Wedding day flower girl is a big responsibility and one that Jazzy took very serious,” Johnson shared in a post after the wedding, explaining the story behind the photo. “In the few minutes before the ceremony we took to practice, I quickly realized she was determined to not gently lay the flowers, but rather intensely throw the flowers with ruthless aggression ~ and a wicked smile.”

Very obviously proud of his little girl, the star added, “Hell. Yeah. That’s my daughter!”

In subsequent posts the doting father called his little girls “the real stars of our wedding,” and hilariously thanked Jasmine “for asking me nonstop during the [wedding’s final] blessing when we were eating the wedding cake. That’s my girl. Cheat meals on the brain.”

Johnson is also a father to 18-year-old daughter Simone Alexandra from a previous relationship.