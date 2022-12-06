Dwayne Johnson Holds Daughters in His Arms While Watching Wife Lauren Hashian Sing the National Anthem

Dwayne Johnson is proud of his family.

The Jungle Cruise actor posted a heartfelt clip of him holding daughters Jasmine, 6, and Tiana, 4 — whom he shares with Lauren Hashian — while his wife performed the National Anthem on Sunday at SoFi Stadium ahead of the NFL match between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks.

Alongside the video he shared to Instagram on Monday, Johnson, 50, described the moment to his followers in the caption.

"Me holding my babies tight, while their mama @laurenhashianofficial sings a powerful & inspiring National Anthem to 70,000 strong at @sofistadium - will go down as one of the greatest and most moving moments of my life ❤️🇺🇸💪🏾," he said.

"As a father, it rocked my soul to hold our little ones in this milestone moment, as I could literally feel their proud energy and vibration for their mama singing - they felt it," he continued. "At these little ages, they don't understand how meaningful this moment is for our family and how incredibly important the words of this song are to our great country and every American in it."

Johnson noted, "It's my job to explain it and teach them one day and as their father I can't wait."

"Man you can can [sic] FEEL THE MANA in the air as Lauren sings," he added. "Good thing I had my glasses on because as Lauren rounded the corner with '…gave proof through the night that our flag was still there. Oh say does that star-spangled banner yet wave, o'er the land of the free and the home of the brave…' And I looked down and saw my girls with their little hands over their hearts… that was it for me 🥺🥹🥹🥹🙋🏽‍♂️. Daddy was done 😂."

Concluding the post, the Black Adam actor wrote, "Congratulations to my beautiful wife, Lauren on this incredible career milestone and American honor. You are the real superstar of our family ⭐️❤️🇺🇸💪🏾."

In the clip, Johnson can be seen holding both of his daughters in his arms while his wife stood in the middle of the stadium to sing "The Star-Spangled Banner." As the crowd cheered, Johnson can be heard saying, "Yes, let's go baby!"

Hashian, 38, responded in the comments section, "Oh my gosh it was everything I had not to cry seeing you holding the babiess like that! Inhaling saying, 'Don't do it, don't do it' 🥹but now with these words you get me 😭🥲❤️🙏🏼."

"No one finds the words like you do... I Love You MM," she added. "So crazy grateful.. to get to feel what this felt like… unbelievable."

In addition to Jasmine and Tiana, Johnson is also father to daughter Simone, 21, whom he shares with ex-wife Dany Garcia.