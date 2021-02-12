Dwayne Johnson says his three daughters have "become the great equalizers in my life"

Dwayne Johnson Says He's 'Surrounded by Estrogen' at Home but 'Wouldn't Have It Any Other Way'

Dwayne Johnson is sharing some love for his daughters.

The Hobbs & Shaw actor, 48, opened up about having daughters instead of sons in a sweet Instagram post on Friday morning, sharing a photo of himself walking with his daughter, Tiana, 2½, while holding hands. Johnson shares Tiana and Jasmine, 5, with wife Lauren Hashian, and he's also dad to Simone, 19, with ex-wife Dany Garcia.

"Every man wants a son, but every man needs a daughter," he began the caption. "All my girls have become the great equalizers in my life - I'm surrounded by estrogen and wouldn't have it any other way 😊"

He continued, "and man I hope she never gets tired of holding these big ol' dinosaur hands, though I suspect one day she will 🦖🤚🏾☺️"

Johnson has long been open about being a dad to all girls, even previously joking that he's unable to "make" boys. Back in December 2017, ahead of his third daughter's arrival, he told The Tonight Show's Jimmy Fallon all about his excitement for raising a third daughter.

"I've got strong swimmers, Jimmy," he said at the time. "I feel good. I was raised by women all my life, basically. And this is my third daughter. [I'm] surrounded by estrogen. Bring on the estrogen!"