Dwayne Johnson Gets Makeover from Daughters: 'Spent An Hour Trying to Scrub Lipstick Off My Head and Face'

Dwayne Johnson rocks as a dad.

In a new Instagram post, the Black Adam star, 50, showed off his parenting skills in the best way possible — with a clip of him getting his makeup done by his two of his daughters: Jasmine, 7, and Tiana, 4, whom he shares with his wife, Lauren Hashian.

"Daddy can we give you a makeover," Johnson wrote in the caption of the video, which showed him with a face full of pink makeup. "No baby, daddy has a zoom meeting in 10min. PLEASE it'll be quick! Ok, but make it quick but only do my nails and make me look handsome."

It's not very hard to make the former Sexiest Man Alive look handsome, even with all-pink face makeup and a thin drawn-on mustache.

However, Johnson explained, as a result of the DIY makeup job, his Zoom meeting was canceled, his "two tornadoes point and laugh uncontrollably with no mercy judgement" and he spent "an hour TRYING to scrub lipstick off my head and face."

"Unbeknownst to me, this s--- stains the skin," Johnson joked.

Dwayne Johnson/Instagram

"Hey they'll be a time down the road when this stuff won't matter to them anymore, so sign me up - daddy's in," he continued in his caption. "#MaybeIDoNeedBlender?🌪️ 🌪️"

In the video itself, Johnson's little ones repeatedly call him a girl, and as much as he argues back, they playfully refuse to back down with their teasing.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Mike Coppola/Getty

Johnson — also the father of Simone, 21, whom he shares with ex-wife Dany Garcia — has never been shy about celebrating fatherhood and sharing sweet "daddy-daughter bonding" moments online and beyond.

Back in 2021, he spoke with PEOPLE about raising daughters, explaining that his role as a girl dad has allowed him to become "more tender and gentle." He added that he and his wife are raising the two younger girls in "an environment and a culture where there are no limits to life."

He also said that at home, Jasmine and Tiana "are tornadoes and very passionate about how they feel," which might explain the pair of tornado emojis he used in his most recent daddy-daughter bonding clip.

"Lauren and I like raising them in an environment and a culture where there are no limits to life. You can do anything you want, and you can achieve anything you want," he said. "However, I need you to be flexible with how we get there."