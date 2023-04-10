Dwayne Johnson Demonstrates How to Crack Open a Coconut with Just a Rock on Easter

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson gets his Easter sweets straight from nature.

The Fast & Furious star posted a video to Instagram on Easter Sunday, showing off an impressive holiday trick to his family: How to crack open a coconut using only his hands and a rock.

"Here's the face of a coconut," Johnson demonstrated in the clip, gesturing to the bottom half of the shell. "Two eyes, mouth, nose..."

He then used a rock to crack the hard shell, eventually splitting it and allowing the coconut's water to flow into the bowl. His daughter Jasmine, 7, assisted by holding a silver bowl and giving an inadvertent squeal as he pounded away.

"There we go," he noted, showing off the halved coconut, taking a bite, and then offering a taste to his daughter. "Aloha!"

Just in case anyone might prefer written directions, however, Johnson captioned the video accordingly.

"Hit that sucker hard across the fibers (or along the fiber), catch the juice, split the coconut open. Scrape the coconut meat out and use it to make coconut pancakes on cheat day," he noted, joking, "Use your bare hands for all of this or the Easter bunny's buck teeth."

For those keeping score, Johnson did indeed indulge in coconut pancakes for his "cheat" Easter breakfast and documented it on his social media.

"My Easter Sunday cheat meal breakfast called 'coconut banana pancakes so damn good, you're gonna slap somebody,'" he captioned a video showing off the tasty-looking dish.

Johnson — who shares Jasmine and younger sister Tiana, 4, with wife, Lauren Hashian; and is also dad to Simone, 21, whom he shares with ex-wife Dany Garcia — has never been shy about celebrating fatherhood and sharing sweet "daddy-daughter bonding" moments online and beyond.

Back in 2021, he spoke with PEOPLE about raising daughters, explaining that his role as a girl dad has allowed him to become "more tender and gentle."

He also said that at home, Jasmine and Tiana "are tornadoes and very passionate about how they feel."

"Lauren and I like raising them in an environment and a culture where there are no limits to life. You can do anything you want, and you can achieve anything you want," he said. "However, I need you to be flexible with how we get there."