Dwayne Johnson and Wife Lauren's Daughters Adorably Steal the Show at Their Parents' Wedding

These newlyweds just can’t get enough of their adorable daughters!

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and longtime girlfriend Lauren Hashian tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Hawaii on Aug. 18. Since then, the happy couple has shared loads of photos from their special day — and it’s obvious who stole the show.

Johnson, 47, and Hashian are parents to 16-month-old Tiana Gia and 3-year-old Jasmine Lia, and the couple has flooded Instagram with their cutest photos from the special day, taken by photographer Jon Brandon Cruz.

In one sweet snap, Jasmine, who was a flower girl, and her father throw flower petals toward the camera with the biggest grins on their faces.

“My ❤️,” the actor commented on the photo, which was shared by Hashian on her Instagram account.

In another, little Tiana is being helped walk down the aisle for the ceremony as a flower girl as well, giggling the whole way. Jasmine seems to have also been part of a traditional Hawaiian hula performance at the reception.

Both girls wore white gowns of their own, with their hair pinned back and accented with pink flowers, for the beautiful day.

On Tuesday, Hashian, 34, shared a photo that showed her and her new husband in their elegant wedding attire, kissing under the pergola where they said their “I dos” while holding their daughters in their arms.

She captioned the post by saying she was on “[Cloud] 9.”

For the ceremony, Johnson opted for a white shirt and white pants by Ralph Lauren Purple Label. Hashian, a singer/music producer, wore a long white Mira Zwillinger lace dress with a low-cut neckline and long train.

“We do. August 18th, 2019. Hawaii. Pōmaika’i (blessed),” Johnson wrote on Instagram.

After the wedding, Johnson headed to the D23 Expo in Anaheim, California, where he opened up about his happy day over this past weekend.

“I feel great,” the Moana voice actor told Access. “It was a beautiful ceremony and it was phenomenal.”

He also revealed that when the Disney event was over, he’d be hopping on a plane so they could go on their honeymoon, which appears to be going well based on Johnson’s recent Instagram post. On Tuesday, the newlyweds dined on sushi at the Northside Grill in Hanalei, Kauai, Hawaii.

The couple first met in 2006 while the actor was filming The Game Plan, and started dating in 2007. Johnson was previously married to film producer Dany Garcia for 10 years.

Johnson and Garcia, who share 18-year-old daughter Simone Alexandra, split amicably in 2007.