Dwayne Johnson's Daughter Tends to Calluses on His 'Beat Up Dinosaur Hands': They 'Are Obsessed'

Dwayne Johnson's daughters are "obsessed" with giving Dad the spa treatment.

The Jungle Cruise actor, 49, shared a video on Instagram Tuesday showing his palm as daughter Jasmine, 5, diligently takes a nail file to his calluses. "You're doing so good, thank you so much," Johnson tells her as he watches, asking her to describe her process.

In the caption, the movie star wrote, "Her 'wipe wipe blow' 🌬🤚🏾 just warmed my cold black heart 🖤 My baby girls are obsessed with 'daddy's cal-suss' and Jazzy had the brilliant idea to file them down 👏🏾👏🏾👍🏾."

"From having tea parties to Barbie adventures to scraping daddy's calluses off his beat up dinosaur hands - there's nothing like loving daddy/daughter bonding 😂," added Johnson, who also shares daughter Tiana, 3, with wife Lauren Hashian. (He's also dad to daughter Simone, 19, whom he shares with ex-wife Dany Garcia.)

"Btw, her answer to 'will you have calluses one day?' was 'Yup' That's my girl 😉❤️💪🏾," he concluded the caption.

In a sweet Instagram post in February, Johnson opened up about having daughters instead of sons.

"Every man wants a son, but every man needs a daughter," he began the caption at the time. "All my girls have become the great equalizers in my life - I'm surrounded by estrogen and wouldn't have it any other way 😊"

The former WWE star continued, "and man I hope she never gets tired of holding these big ol' dinosaur hands, though I suspect one day she will 🦖🤚🏾☺️"

Johnson has long been open about being a dad to all girls, even previously joking that he's unable to "make" boys. Back in December 2017, ahead of his third daughter's arrival, he told The Tonight Show's Jimmy Fallon all about his excitement for raising a third daughter.