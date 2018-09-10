Dwayne Johnson Sings Girlfriend Lauren 'Happy Birthday' with the Help of His Adorable Daughters

Lauren Hashian‘s birthday present this year? A triple dose of cuteness.

On Sunday, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson enlisted the help of the couple’s daughters — Tiana Gia, 4 months, and Jasmine Lia, 2½ — to sing “Happy Birthday” to the family matriarch.

Jasmine and Johnson, 46, recite the entire song while baby Tiana looks into the camera curiously. After their sweet serenade, the actor instructs Jasmine to blow her mom a kiss before doing the same himself and mimicking a smooch from Tiana.

“We love you so much, Mommy! Have a nice day!” Jasmine pipes in at the end.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

RELATED: Dwayne Johnson Has a Long Conversation with Daughter Tiana — Even Though She Can’t Speak Yet!

The longtime couple love showing their affection for their daughters and each other on social media. For Father’s Day this year, Hashian dedicated a sweet tribute to Johnson on Instagram, along with the cutest moments between him, Tiana, Jasmine and the Rampage star’s 17-year-old daughter Simone Alexandra.

“I already love you but to see you as a father made me fall in love you even more. Playing and laughing constantly every time you’re together. Leading with your wisdom, guidance, patience, and compassion as they grow up,” Hashian wrote.

“Endlessly loving … And just to receive their love back makes you the happiest Daddy on the planet. That’s why … Happy Fathers Day to our man, our protector, our heart. Thank you for being the best Dad & partner and I love you! Xoxo,” the mother of two added.

RELATED VIDEO: Dwayne Johnson Welcomes Daughter Tiana Gia



In July, Johnson told Entertainment Tonight that despite calling Hashian “my wife,” he is in no rush to walk down the aisle. (The duo met in 2006, and have been together romantically since 2007.)

“I just refer to her as my wife all the time. So a lot of people are like, ‘Oh, did you get married?’ ” he said. “I’m like, ‘No. Easy. Don’t rush big daddy.’ ”

The Jungle Cruise star said in an April interview with Rolling Stone that before the couple found out they were pregnant with their second child, they were planning on getting married in Hawaii this past spring.

“But then we got pregnant,” he explained. “And Mama don’t wanna take wedding pictures with a big belly — Mama wanna look good.”