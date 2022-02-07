"At least I've learned to protect my jewels," the Red Notice star joked about the hilarious moment

Dwayne Johnson's Daughters Prank Dad with Face Full of Toothpaste and Shaving Cream: 'This Combo Stings'

Dwayne Johnson's kids are at it again!

The Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star's daughters, Jasmine, 6, and Tiana, 3, were back to their "favorite game" of pranking dad — which he hilariously referred to as: "Daddy close your eyes and put your face down."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In an Instagram video posted Sunday, Johnson, 49, shared the moment Jasmine smothered his face with a combination of toothpaste and shaving cream.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In the clip, the girls can be heard telling him to put his face down. "What do you mean put my face down?" the former WWE star nervously replies. He also adds, "Don't hit me there," while guarding his groin area.

"Close your nose," Jasmine advises, before smashing a paper towel full of the concoction into her dad's face.

In the caption, Johnson lovingly called his little girls "tornadoes" as he joked, "At least I've learned to protect my jewels."

Johnson continued, "You'd think I'd learn my lesson by now to not play this game! Hey, they're only little ones once so I'll play this game til the wheels fall off so bring on the toothpaste and shaving cream."

"This☝🏾combo stings the eyes btw 🤣," he added.

RELATED VIDEO: Dwayne Johnson Is 'One Proud Daddy' as He Celebrates Daughter Jasmine's Horseback Riding Win

This isn't the first time the Red Notice star has been subjected to his daughters' shenanigans. In January, Jasmine also pranked her dad — this time, with a face full of peanut butter.

Documented in a video on Instagram, Johnson keeps his eyes closed while his daughter stands in front of him holding a piece of tinfoil with a glob of peanut butter in the center.

"I trust you. Jazzy, I hear a lot of foil," he says before his daughter slaps the tinfoil on his face and begins to laugh. "Oh my God," Johnson says, while peeling the foil off of his face.

"You'd think after all this time, I'd learn my lesson of playing my little tornado's favorite game, 'Daddy Close Your Eyes' 👁🙈💀😈🤣 What a fool I am 😉🙋🏽‍♂️," the actor captioned the video.

He added, "(one day they'll be grown & gone, and smashing the s--- outta daddy's face with peanut butter is the last thing they'll want to do - so while they still love hanging out with daddy ~ bring on the peanut butter!! 😂❤️)."