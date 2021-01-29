"I’ll take this precious memory over my sneakers any day," the actor admitted

Dwayne Johnson Shares Hilarious Photo of Daughter Tiana Peeing 'All Over' His 'New White Sneakers'

Dwayne Johnson is no stranger to the messes of parenthood!

On Thursday, the actor shared a hilarious photo on Instagram of a potty break gone wrong when he went to take his daughter, Tiana Gia, 2½, to go to the bathroom in the backyard.

In the silly shot, Johnson is seen posing for the camera while holding his little girl above the grass for her to go to the bathroom. The Moana star, 48, added a purple heart emoji over Tiana's backside after forgetting to censor the shot in his original post.

"Round 2 with the appropriate emoji 💜👍🏾thanks for the reminders! 🙏🏾🤣🤦🏽‍♂️," the actor began the caption.

"When they gotta go they gotta go 🧚🏽‍♀️🚨," he wrote, beginning to tell his followers the funny story. "Baby Tia said she had to pee pee, so we said no problem honey you have a diaper on. Pee and I'll change it after."

"She refused to go in her diaper (I don't blame her:) and asked if she could pee on the grass. Sure, we're on private property, so daddy takes her to pee pee on the grass," Johnson wrote before the story took a hysterical turn.

"But then she decides to renegotiate (again, I don't blame her;) and demands daddy pick her up because doesn't want to 'stand on the Lava Monster' so I have to hold her while she pees..... all over my new white sneakers 😂💦" the actor revealed.

"And if I ever find this 'Lava Monster' fella I'm whipping it's ass 🌋👹🤛🏾," Johnson teased.

Despite the unpleasant mess, the actor said he would "take his precious memory over my sneakers any day."

Fellow parents couldn't help but comment on the post about the relatable situation.

"This is what fatherhood really looks like - ha!" Jim Belushi wrote.

"LOL #parentlife," added Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi.

Last week, the father of three shared another sweet — and less messy — moment with his little girl on Instagram.

The actor shared a series of adorable photos with Tiana as he tried to detangle his little girl's hair.

In the photos, Johnson is seen sitting on a chair behind his daughter while using a brush to comb through her curls. In the first picture, Tiana looks unsure about the situation but seems to have relaxed in the second image.

"Now despite my two year old looking completely TERRIFIED for her life that daddy is solely responsible for getting all the painful tangles out of her hair...*scroll left and you'll see the calming energy, exceptional hair skills and extraordinary patience that daddy aka mr golden hands puts on full display 🤣✋🏾✨," Johnson captioned the too-cute photos.