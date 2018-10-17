Happy Half Birthday! Dwayne Johnson Sings to Daughter Tiana as She Turns 6 Months Old

Happy 6-month birthday, Tiana Gia!

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson celebrated his youngest daughter’s most recent age achievement with one of the million things he does best: a song!

“Happy birthday to you / happy birthday to you / happy 6-month birthday, dear Tiana Gia / happy birthday to you,” the actor, 46, sang in the selfie-style video shared to his Instagram account Wednesday.

“Daddy loves you. Happy birthday,” continues Johnson as Tiana looks around, distracted by her desire for something else and not quite connecting with her dad’s musical gesture.

” ‘I just want breast milk!’ ” the star mimics while Tiana gets visibly fussier, adding to the camera with a laugh, “Yeah, don’t we all.”

He captioned the cute clip (tagging girlfriend Lauren Hashian), “Happy 6 month Birthday to our lil’ disrupter, Tiana Gia. We’re a family of non-traditionalists so we celebrate everything ❤️✊🏾”

Dwayne Johnson's daughter Tiana The Rock/Instagram

Tiana may not have been in the mood for a song on Wednesday, but it has been proven that Johnson’s dulcet tones have provided a soothing environment for his baby girl in more ways than one.

In a sweet selfie shared to his Instagram account earlier this month, the Skyscraper actor looked warily at the camera as his daughter slept in his arms, wearing a duck-adorned outfit. But the backstory behind the picture proved things aren’t always as they seem.

Johnson captioned the photo, “Me: Come here baby, daddy’s gonna sing to you. Tiana Gia: Falls fast asleep by the time daddy sings the 2nd verse. Me: Good Lord my honey coated gravel voice is effective. I’m feelin’ very good about myself right now.”

Then his daughter surprised him. He continued, “Tiana Gia: Proceeds to poo … BIG. Me: Questioning how I should interpret this entire emasculating situation.”

In July, Johnson revealed on Live with Kelly and Ryan that watching Tiana’s birth gave him a new perspective.

“I will say, it was the most amazing experience I’ve ever seen,” he said. “I look at Lauren, and women and mothers, in a different light than I ever have before. And it was beautiful.”

“I was encouraging her — holding her hand. And the doctor said, ‘Would you like to come down and watch and help?’ ” Johnson explained. “I said, ‘Yup, I’m going to come down. Watch. Help.’ “