Watch Dwayne Johnson's Daughter Tiana Adorably Blame the 'Spaghetti Fairy' for Noodle Mess

"That's my kid — 💯 unflappable in the moment of crisis," Dwayne Johnson joked

Some mischief is amuck in the Johnson house!

On Sunday, Dwayne Johnson shared a hilarious video of his 2½-year-old daughter Tiana Gia after she spilled a box of uncooked spaghetti noodles and blamed it on the "spaghetti fairy."

"If I ever find this 'Paghetti fairy'🍝🧚🏽‍♀️ who made all this mess I’m slappin’ it’s wings off 👋🏾 ," Johnson joked on Instagram.

In the video, the actor could be heard asking his youngest daughter what happened, before they conclude it must have been the "spaghetti fairy." Tiana, still holding on to some uncooked noodles, then drops the bunch in front of dad and hilariously exclaims that the "[spaghetti fairy] did it again!"

"Baby Tia putting the heat on the 'Paghetti fairy' as she slowly lets all the spaghetti fall on the floor saying 'she did it again?' is some of the funniest s--- I’ve experienced in a long time 😂😂👏🏾👏🏾," Johnson wrote alongside the video. "That’s my kid — 💯 unflappable in the moment of crisis ☠️🤣🤣👍🏾🤜🏾🤛🏾."

Johnson also shares 5-year-old daughter Jasmine Lia with his wife Lauren Hashian. (He's also dad to 19-year-old daughter Simone.)

The Johnson family has been spending lots of quality time together at home, most recently making memories on Christmas.

"Merry Christmas, my friends to you and your families. And I know many of you do too, but man I live for these surprise moments," the proud dad of three wrote on Instagram along with a photo of Jasmine gleefully looking at the gifts under their family's Christmas tree.

Although most children can't wait to dig into their gifts, little Tiana was set on watching one of her favorite films that morning first. "Dwanta spends months carefully planning for Christmas and this lil’ independent boss opens just one gift and decides she’ll open the rest later, but first we’re watching LION KING... for the 987th time," Johnson shared.

The post came one week after Johnson appeared as Santa Claus on a new holiday installment of John Krasinski's web series Some Good News, dubbing himself "Dwanta Claus."