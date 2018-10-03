Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson thought his lullaby was going well — until his baby girl expressed her disapproval in a clear way.

In a sweet selfie shared to his Instagram account Wednesday, the Skyscraper actor, 46, looks warily at the camera as his 5-month-old daughter Tiana Gia sleeps in his arms, wearing a duck-adorned outfit. But the backstory behind the picture proves things aren’t always as they seem.

Johnson captioned the picture, “Me: Come here baby, daddy’s gonna sing to you. Tiana Gia: Falls fast asleep by the time daddy sings the 2nd verse. Me: Good Lord my honey coated gravel voice is effective. I’m feelin’ very good about myself right now.”

Then his daughter surprised him. He continued, “Tiana Gia: Proceeds to poo … BIG. Me: Questioning how I should interpret this entire emasculating situation.”

Not one to stay down in the dumps, the father of three capped off the hilarious story by adding the hashtags “#DaddysArmsAndLullabies” and “#EffectiveInEveryWay.”

Johnson — who shares Tiana and her 2½-year-old big sister Jasmine Lia with girlfriend Lauren Hashian and also has Simone Alexandra, 17, with ex-wife Dany Garcia — has been on daddy duty recently. In September, he posted a photo of Jasmine painting his nails and recounted their precious conversations.

He wrote, “Me: Come here baby, give daddy a kiss I gotta go to work. Jazzy: But daddy you need your nails painted. Me: Sorry baby, daddy’s gotta go to [work]. Jazzy: No daddy you really need your nails painted — as she looks up at me with her mama’s gorgeous blue eyes.”

He concluded, “Me: Yes, you’re absolutely right — daddy needs his nails painted.”

Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian with daughter Tiana Lauren Hashian/Instagram

In July, Johnson said on Live with Kelly and Ryan that watching Tiana’s birth gave him a new perspective.

“I will say, it was the most amazing experience I’ve ever seen,” Johnson said. “I look at Lauren, and women and mothers, in a different light than I ever have before. And it was beautiful.”

“I was encouraging her — holding her hand. And the doctor said, ‘Would you like to come down and watch and help?’ ” Johnson explained. “I said, ‘Yup, I’m going to come down. Watch. Help.’ “