Dwayne Johnson Celebrates 'Confident' Daughter Jasmine's 6th Birthday: 'Proud of You'

"I got your back and as your father, I’ll always be here to help guide thru life with my heart and hands,” Dwayne Johnson said of his young daughter

In an Instagram post on Thursday morning, the 49-year-old shared a sweet photo smiling with Jasmine in celebration of her 6th birthday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Happy Birthday Jazzy!!! 👏🏾👏🏾 🎂🥳 My baby girl turns 6 years old today ✨" he began in the caption. "Strong, sweet, independent, happy, creative, confident and most importantly ~ loving and kind. And a WICKED 😈 sense of humor. Wonder where she gets that from? 😉"

"I'm proud of you, I got your back and as your father, I'll always be here to help guide thru life with my heart and hands," Johnson added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The wrestler-turned-actor also shared an adorable video of himself holding Jasmine in his lap as she drew on his face with marker. In the birthday tribute, Johnson also gave a shout out to his wife Lauren Hashian for being a great role model for their daughter.

"And finally, remember this ~ your mama @laurenhashianofficial ROCKS!!" he concluded. "There's no one better. And no greater woman in your life for you to look up to and learn from 🌺☝🏾Have the BEST BIRTHDAY and I'm flying home tonight after work to tuck you in."

Along with Jasmine, the couple also shares daughter Tiana, 3. Johnson is also dad to daughter Simone, 20, whom he shares with ex-wife Dany Garcia.

Dwayne Johnson Wishes Daughter Jasmine a Happy Birthday Credit: The Rock/Instagram

Last month, on an episode of Today, Johnson discussed how Jasmine loves to introduce her famous dad to his fans. The Red Notice star said she's come to realize how notable her dad really is and catches on when others around her recognize him.

"So now, what [Jasmine will] do is if she gets wind that someone is noticing me — we're at a park and kids are noticing or parents — she'll come up and grab me and she'll go, 'Dad, come on! They recognize you. Come, say hello. Come on, you're The Rock!' " he shared on the show.

"So she pulls me over to this family. And she's, like, 'Here. This is my dad,' " he recalled with a laugh. "It's the best."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Dwayne Johnson Celebs at Home Credit: Dwayne Johnson/Instagram

Back in June, the Jungle Cruise actor opened up to PEOPLE about life as a girl dad. Johnson insisted the most important thing he's discovered while raising his daughters is "just be there."

"You can be wired, as a lot of fathers are, to fix things. Just having an expanded capacity to listen and be more tender and gentle really gave me that ability to solve whatever the issue is, but with them compared to for them," he added.