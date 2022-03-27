"Train ain't leaving the station until daddy rocks out a ponytail for Jazzy," the Jungle Cruise star wrote on Instagram

Dwayne Johnson Saves the Day on Ponytail Duty for Daughter Jasmine During Family Trip to Hawaii

Dwayne Johnson may not have hair himself, but he knows how to craft an awesome updo!

The 49-year-old actor was on ponytail duty for daughter Jasmine, 6, as they stood outside of the Polynesian Cultural Center in Laie, Hawaii, in an Instagram Reel shared Sunday to Johnson's page.

In the clip, featuring the song "Sweet Pea" by Amos Lee, Johnson quickly helps his young daughter pull up her long curly hair before a man is able to put a white lei around her neck.

"Train ain't leaving the station until daddy rocks out a ponytail for Jazzy 🥰," the Jungle Cruise star wrote in the caption of his post. "Don't let the bald look fool you, daddy's pizony tizzails are the shizzit 😉👧🏽👊🏾."

He later added, "Shout to my boy and one of my fav artists @am0slee singing one of my fav songs 🎶🥃."

Johnson shares Jasmine and daughter Tia , 4, with singer/songwriter Lauren Hashian, 36, whom he married in 2019. He also shares daughter Simone, 19, with ex-wife and business partner Dany Garcia, 52.

The Red Notice actor is often seen enjoying time with his daughters on social media, whether it's doing at-home manicures or getting pranked with toothpaste and shaving cream or peanut butter.

In a June 2021 interview with PEOPLE, Johnson opened up about his life as a girl dad, noting how important he felt it was "just to be there" for them.

"You can be wired, as a lot of fathers are, to fix things. Just having an expanded capacity to listen and be more tender and gentle really gave me that ability to solve whatever the issue is, but with them compared to for them," he shared.

Johnson later said with a laugh that Jasmine and Tia "are tornadoes and very passionate about how they feel."