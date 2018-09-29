Dwayne Johnson’s 2-Year-Old Daughter Jasmine Paints His Nails Red — See the Cute Photo

If Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was seen sporting some red nail polish, it was for good reason.
On Friday, the 46-year-old action star shared a photo of himself getting his nails done by a very special manicurist: his 2½-year-old daughter Jasmine Lia.
In the Instagram caption, Johnson explained how it all went down, revealing that he couldn’t say no to his little girl (whom he calls “Jazzy”) when she offered as he tried to say goodbye before going to work.
“‘Daddy you need your nails painted,’ ” Johnson recalled Jasmine insisting. “‘No daddy you really need your nails painted.’ “
Jasmine’s words weren’t the only thing convincing Johnson to get the makeover. He said he was also swayed by “her mama’s gorgeous blue eyes.”
All and all, Johnson was happy with the end product. He called the whole thing “#PapaBearPriorities,” telling his fans, “#NoRemoverNeeded.”
Johnson has never shied away from sharing sweet moments with Jasmine on social media.
He and his girlfriend Lauren Hashian, 34, are also parents to 5-month-old daughter Tiana Gia Johnson. She’s the third daughter for the Moana star and PEOPLE’s 2016 Sexiest Man Alive, who is also dad to 17-year-old Simone from a previous relationship.
“I was raised by women, and still to this day, I’m totally and completely, 100 percent surrounded by only women!” Johnson told Ellen DeGeneres in December before Tiana’s birth, discussing his excitement over adding another daughter to his family.
“And I love it,” he shared.
Back in August, Johnson paid tribute to Jasmine on Women’s Equality Day.
“She can be anything she wants,” he wrote. “She can sit at any table. She can trailblaze a path, while humbly and gratefully recognizing those before her who paved the way.”
“She and her big sister, Simone and her baby sister, Tiana Gia will always have a strong voice and always make a positive impact,” he added.
Even then, though, he admitted that Jasmine was in control. “She can also just forcefully shove a buttery, delicious croissant 🥐 in daddy’s mouth when daddy is on a very strict diet,” he said.