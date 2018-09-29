Dwayne Johnson’s 2-Year-Old Daughter Jasmine Paints His Nails Red — See the Cute Photo

If Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was seen sporting some red nail polish, it was for good reason.

On Friday, the 46-year-old action star shared a photo of himself getting his nails done by a very special manicurist: his 2½-year-old daughter Jasmine Lia.

In the Instagram caption, Johnson explained how it all went down, revealing that he couldn’t say no to his little girl (whom he calls “Jazzy”) when she offered as he tried to say goodbye before going to work.

“‘Daddy you need your nails painted,’ ” Johnson recalled Jasmine insisting. “‘No daddy you really need your nails painted.’ “

Jasmine’s words weren’t the only thing convincing Johnson to get the makeover. He said he was also swayed by “her mama’s gorgeous blue eyes.”

All and all, Johnson was happy with the end product. He called the whole thing “#PapaBearPriorities,” telling his fans, “#NoRemoverNeeded.”

Johnson has never shied away from sharing sweet moments with Jasmine on social media.